Commercial TV
My TV will not power on.
Check outlet and power cord.
My TV has no remote operation but front panel works.
Check remote control input on back of TV.
My TV powers off after 2 hours.
Disable auto on feature or send a remote command after unit comes on and this should disable this feature.
TV not working or communicating with lodgenet.
Make sure D-Box is turned on (especially if the unit has just come back from repair).
Remote not working with hospital sets.
Make sure switch on remote is set to bed 2 (remote ships with switch on bed 1 by default).
Unit loses audio after a couple of seconds of being on.
If no RJP is connected make sure line 93 in installers menu is set to 0 or audio loss will occur.
Air solutions
Are wired remote wall thermostats available for LG ductless split systems?
No. As of the 2008 model year, the only wall mounted thermosat for the single and flex multi systems is of the wireless type. The wireless product (Model number DFSWLWTOA) can be purchesed through your LG wholesale distributor.
Is there a minimum length requirment for linesets connecting LG ductless systems?
Field investegations of actual equipment have demonstrated the fact that LG ductless systems have worked to customer satisfaction with line lengths as short as 8 feet. Acceptability depends on the application and climate at the point of installation. For example: on residencial applications the customer may complain of off cycle refrigerant noises on installations with line.
Can I extend the lineset length beyond the published limits by increasing the diameter of the of the suction and or liquid line(s)?
NO. LG employes single fixed vane rotary compressor technology. These components are matched and sized for the stated capacity with maximum efficiency in mind. Also, there is a need to limit line length for the best oil return results to insure maximum lubracation of the compressor's internal parts.
How can I protect the electronics of my LG system against power fluctuations and surges?
In areas where there are frequent electrical storms, power draw downs (sometimes called "brown outs"), or other interuptions in electrical service, LG recommends that a surge supressor, such as the ICM515-C, be installed in the condensing unit of the LG system. This measure will provide some protection againt power related system failures.
What type of wire is needed to connect the indoor to outdoor units of LG 13 SEER 36 volt systems?
LG recommends a good quality (18/4) shielded stranded cable be used. LG employes sophisticated electronics that could be affected by A/C noise at the point of installation. Stranded cable insures maximum conductivity, and the shielding, maximum electromagnetic protection.