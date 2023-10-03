About Cookies on This Site

Ergo monitors

Our LG ergo monitors provides work productivity with a new generation of Ergo stand. Explore our range of diverse modes according to the user’s needs.

LG monitor Ergo

Designed around you

Ergo stand with Advanced Flexible Design

Ergo stand with advanced flexible design

The Ergo stand can be positioned at the right height, distance and angle for a comfortable and sustainable user experience.

A retractable, and extendable arm letting the monitor pulled closer or farther away up to 180mm

Extend / Retract 0~180mm

The monitor enabling to find convenient viewing angels with swivel monitor stand from -280 to +280 degrees

Swivel ± 280˚

The stand allowing for flexible height adjustment up to 130mm

Height 0~130mm

The monitor enabling change from landscape to portrait views with a 90 degree pivot

Pivot 90˚

The monitor featuring a great tilt range of -25 to +25 degrees for comfortable viewing

Tilt ± 25˚

*The figures above are the available range of features.
*Pivot feature not available on model 34WN780.

Reddot winner 2022 best of the best – 32UN880

“An ergonomic monitor arm that can be rotated vertically, horizontally and around its axis.”

Learm more

IF design award 2020 – 32UN880

“LG lets users freely adjust the height of the 4K HDR IPS display thanks to the ergonomic stand system.”

Learm more

CES 2020 innovation awards – 32UN880

“LG ‘UltraFine Ergo’ (32UN880) is a 4K HDR IPS monitor with innovative fully adjustable Ergo stand that promotes a clean and comfortable workspace.”

Learm more

Ergonomics society of korea design award – 32UN880

“Special award as a result of fair screening by then ergonomic experts.”

A line indicating starting a new feature about Influencers’ stories

Influencers’ stories

Listen to the trustworthy influencers’ reviews for LG monitor Ergo.

Wondering what ‘Ergo’ is

Unbox Therapy, Linus Tech Tips, Cinecom.net, TechSource, Karl Conrad, and Dailytekk meet LG UltraFine™ display Ergo.

Unbox Therapy reviewing of the Display Ergo

Unbox Therapy “This is the look people want.”

Linus Tech Tips reviewing of the Display Ergo

Linus Tech Tips “Whatever is ergonomics for you.”

Cinecom.net reviewing of the LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo

Cinecom.net “Everything is possible”

TechSource reviewing of the Display Ergo

TechSource “Just slide the monitor around.”

Karl Conrad reviewing of the Display Ergo

Karl Conrad “Completely manipulate monitor.”

mnt-ergo-categorypage-06-3-6-dailytekk

Dailytekk “Let's get Ergo.”

LG monitor Ergo, compatible with your posture

LG monitor Ergo helps you to boost up productivity and heighten the performance with a comfortable and stable posture.

UltraWide Monitor Ergo For Developer

UltraWide™ monitor Ergo for developer

It allows developers to adjust the tilt angle to eye-level while reading lengthy coding programs.

UltraFine Display Ergo For Creator

UltraWide™ monitor Ergo for developer

It allows users to tailor workstation, helping to maintain a comfortable posture and reduce stress.

LG QHD Monitor Ergo For Office Worker

LG QHD monitor Ergo for office worker

It allows users to adjust the screen to eye level and stabilize it to most comfortable position.

UltraGear Ergo For Gamer

UltraGear™ Ergo for gamer

It enables setup optimized for the environment and games you play. Have an enviable battle station!

Easy setup for diverse users

Experience a comfortable and flexible workstation setup to suit individual needs and the type of work performed.

Easy Setup for Diverse Users

USB Type-C™

It provides 4K display, fast data transfer and the power to charge your laptop through a single, convenient cable.

One click mount

Anyone can easily install a stand with one click mount.

C-Clamp & Grommet

The C-Clamp & grommet makes it easy to install without changing or adjusting your existing desk environment.

Simple cable management

Through simple cable management, you can tidy up the connected cables easily.

*USB Type-C™ not supported on models 27GN88A and 34WN780.

For more details, click and see 'How to Ergo'

UltraWide™ Monitor Ergo for developerm

If you are using various external devices, C-Clamp & Grommet allows you to use your space more efficiently by placing microphones, lighting and editing equipment in your space. When editing and stream video, you can adjust the position and keep the monitor close or away depending on the angle you want.

UltraWide monitor Ergo for developer

UltraFine™ display Ergo for creato

If you are using a multi-monitor set up, you can adjust positions and angle of Ergo stand monitor to the position of your existing monitors. You can enjoy stunning high-resolution picture quality from wide angle with the IPS display.

UltraFine Display Ergo for Creator

QHD monitor Ergo for office worker

Many office workers suffer from a lot of inconveniences in small space. Just install monitor by C-Clamp & Grommet and then you can use the space where your old monitor stand sat on. Also you’ll sit in a comfortable, correct posture for a long time and ultimately. This will increase not only spatial efficiency but also work efficiency and productivity.

QHD Monitor Ergo for Office Worker

