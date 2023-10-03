About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Multi split

A Multi Split System is a compact yet powerful air conditioning with a single outdoor unit simultaneously supporting multiple indoor units. It is a remarkable all-rounder for space-saving, style, and energy efficiency.

A two-story mansion showcases four LG indoor units through large glass windows, their airflow discernible, with an LG Smart Inverter unit outside.

What is Multi Split? Key Features Product Lineup FAQs
What is Multi Split?
Contact Us

What is Multi Split?

Multi Split System

Each indoor unit in a Multi Split system can be controlled independently, allowing you to customize cooling and heating in different rooms.

 

Key Features

On the compact balcony of the apartment, a 2X2 layout of an LG Smart Inverter outdoor unit are installed.

Space Saving

Free up the area once occupied by stacks of outdoor units. With a Multi Split system, installation requires minimal space as you only need one outdoor unit to support multiple indoor units.

An LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette circulates visible airflow in a spacious, warm-toned living room filled with a sofa, table, and trees.

Multiple Indoor Units

Choose freely and style it up. One outdoor unit is all you need to accommodate a diverse selection of indoor units. Make aesthetic design choices that best suit the space.

An LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette circulates visible airflow in a spacious, warm-toned living room filled with a sofa, table, and trees.

LG ThinQ®

Experience the freedom of remote home management. The LG ThinQ® app enables effortless temperature control, voice command, and real-time energy consumption monitoring, all for optimized home efficiency.

LG ThinQ® WATCH MORE ABOUT LG THINQ

*Please note that a WiFi modem may be necessary, depending on your location.

Product Lineup

LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette, square shape, is displayed.
CEILING MOUNTED CASSETTE
LG Ceiling Concealed Duct, rectangular shape, is displayed.
CEILING CONCEALED DUCT
LG Wall Mounted Unit, rectangular shape, is displayed.
WALL MOUNTED UNIT
LG Console unit, short square shape, is displayed.
CONSOLE

*Product lineup can be varied by each country.

FAQs

Q.

How many indoor units can be connected to a Multi Split system?

A.

In the case of the Multi Piping Type, a single outdoor unit can support up to five indoor units. To install more than nine indoor units, find a dealer servicing your area for assistance.

Q.

Can each indoor unit be independently controlled?

A.

Yes, the independent control of each indoor is a distinctive feature of a Multi Split system. Customize comfort in every room to your desired level of perfection and have it done effortlessly using the LG ThinQ app.

Q.

How do Single Split and Multi Split systems differ?

A.

Single Split systems have a 1-to-1 configuration where one outdoor unit is connected to one indoor unit whereas Multi Split systems operate with one outdoor unit serving multiple indoor units.

Q.

Can I install the outdoor unit of a Multi Split System in small spaces?

A.

Yes, Multi Split System outdoor units fit ideally in restricted outdoor spaces like apartment balconies, condominiums, or mansions. If you are unsure about the space requirement, please find a dealer in your area or inquire with us about the purchase so our experts can assist you in finding the ideal solution for your space.

Inquiry to Buy_1516267890119

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry to buy Learn more Inquiry to buy Find our partners

Discover More About Multi Split

Become an LG Member

Discover exclusive LG Member benefits - Join now! 

Sign in Join us

Welcome Coupon ​

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.1​

Newsletter​

Stay up to date for the latest news and special offers.2​

Exclusive offers​

Opportunities for exclusive offers are waiting for LG Members who are approved Partners.3​

1As a new LG Member, you will receive a one-time $50 Welcome Coupon to redeem on the LG.com/ca online store when you spend $500 or more before taxes and fees. One coupon issued for each new LG Member account registered on LG.com/ca from 29 August 2023 in accordance with our Terms and Conditions. Welcome Coupon is valid for all products and accessories available for purchase online on LG.com/ca. Coupon is valid for 90 days from the date of issue. Welcome Coupon can be redeemed only once, and it will not be reissued for any reason such as partial or full return and cancellation. Voucher code must be applied to check-out page to redeem offer. Offer may not be used in conjunction with any other offers. 

2Only available to members who have agreed to receive marketing and communications by email and/or other forms of electronic messages.

3Subject to VIP Terms and Conditions. LG Partners are approved at LG’s sole discretion.

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support