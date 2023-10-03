We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Multi split
A Multi Split System is a compact yet powerful air conditioning with a single outdoor unit simultaneously supporting multiple indoor units. It is a remarkable all-rounder for space-saving, style, and energy efficiency.
What is Multi Split?
Key Features
*Please note that a WiFi modem may be necessary, depending on your location.
Product Lineup
*Product lineup can be varied by each country.
FAQs
How many indoor units can be connected to a Multi Split system?
In the case of the Multi Piping Type, a single outdoor unit can support up to five indoor units. To install more than nine indoor units, find a dealer servicing your area for assistance.
Can each indoor unit be independently controlled?
Yes, the independent control of each indoor is a distinctive feature of a Multi Split system. Customize comfort in every room to your desired level of perfection and have it done effortlessly using the LG ThinQ app.
How do Single Split and Multi Split systems differ?
Single Split systems have a 1-to-1 configuration where one outdoor unit is connected to one indoor unit whereas Multi Split systems operate with one outdoor unit serving multiple indoor units.
Can I install the outdoor unit of a Multi Split System in small spaces?
Yes, Multi Split System outdoor units fit ideally in restricted outdoor spaces like apartment balconies, condominiums, or mansions. If you are unsure about the space requirement, please find a dealer in your area or inquire with us about the purchase so our experts can assist you in finding the ideal solution for your space.
Discover More About Multi Split
1As a new LG Member, you will receive a one-time $50 Welcome Coupon to redeem on the LG.com/ca online store when you spend $500 or more before taxes and fees. One coupon issued for each new LG Member account registered on LG.com/ca from 29 August 2023 in accordance with our Terms and Conditions. Welcome Coupon is valid for all products and accessories available for purchase online on LG.com/ca. Coupon is valid for 90 days from the date of issue. Welcome Coupon can be redeemed only once, and it will not be reissued for any reason such as partial or full return and cancellation. Voucher code must be applied to check-out page to redeem offer. Offer may not be used in conjunction with any other offers.
2Only available to members who have agreed to receive marketing and communications by email and/or other forms of electronic messages.
3Subject to VIP Terms and Conditions. LG Partners are approved at LG’s sole discretion.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty on your LG product.
-
Business contact
Need more contact information for other business units?
-
Email us
For more straightforward questions, send us an email.
-
Share your feedback
How was your experience with us? Please share you thoughts and opinions.