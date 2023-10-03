About Cookies on This Site

LG supersign software

LG's supersign software is committed to offering comprehensive technology solutions through our range of software, including supersign lite, W & editor.

ID_01_LGSuperSignSoftware_00_Hero_M02_Standard_re

LG supersign software

LG digital signage is committed to offering comprehensive and indispensable technology solutions with the latest digital products and features tailored to the particular requirements of commercial environments.

LG software overview Video
LG software overview

Server

Supersign lite

Free version, single user account, web based application (up to 50 clients)
▪ Basic signage content management software
- Create a schedule & distribute via network
- Manage the player

Learn more

Supersign W

Premium version, multiple user accounts, web based application (up to 1,000 clients)
▪ Advanced signage content management software
- Support video wall synchronization. ETC

Learn more

Editor

Supersign editor

Free version
▪ Template based contents editor for superSign W and lite

Learn more

Simple editor

Free version, single user account
▪ Simple signage content management software
- Create content and playlist, distribute them with USB playback

Learn more

Media editor

Premium version, single user account
▪ Professional editor
- Configure the desired layout with template

Learn more

Mobile

Supersign M

Premium version, multiple user accounts
▪ Mobile signage contents management software
- Edit &make a schedule and distribute the content via mobile

Learn more

External data

Supersign N

Premium version, single user account, web based application
▪ Pull the external data source to supersign content

Learn more

Control

Supersign C

Free version, single user account
▪ Signage management software
- Control and remote monitoring via RJ45 and RS232C

Learn more

Supersign WB

Free version, single user account
▪ White balancing software
- sensor and camera

Learn more

LG software structure - free version

LG software structure - licensed version

ID_01_LGSuperSignSoftware_14_video

Supersign introduction

Make your business amazingly productive with supersign software. You can manage content, external data connection, and device control with simple & easy steps.

 

