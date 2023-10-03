About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Air cooled scroll chiller

LG offers low initial investment and a cost-efficient HVAC solution for industrial or large-scale facilities, also allowing one to take advantage of inexpensive alternative energy sources. LG air cooled scroll chiller is equipped with twin inverter compressors that are applied in VRF products, allowing a wider operation range. Discover how it can change your business for the better.

VRFAir-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller

Air-cooled inverter scroll chiller

Features Line up
Features
Inquiry to buy

Twin all inverter compressor

Twin all inverter compressor allows wide operation range of 15Hz up to 120Hz.

HIPOR™ applied

HIPOR™ technology boosts compressor efficiency by directly returning oil into the compressor.

Improved heating performance

Vapor Injection technology enables efficient heating operation by controlling the optimum refrigerant flow rate even if the outdoor temperature is low.

Modular design

Modular design allows flexible installation according to space, and convenient control.

Stable control

Inverter control technology enables stable control of outflow water temperature.

Eco-friendly refrigerant

R410A is a highly efficient eco-friendly refrigerant with zero ozone depletion potential.

Remote control function up to 1640.41mm

It is possible to install the HMI controller separately and control the chiller in the control room.

Optimized central control

Control solutions such as ACP and AC smart enable easy monitoring and allow remote control to manage various HVAC models at anywhere.

Learn more

Air-cooled inverter scroll chiller line up

Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller Line Up

Inquire To Buy

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry to buy Learn more

Become an LG Member

Discover exclusive LG Member benefits - Join now! 

Sign in Join us
Welcome Coupon

Welcome Coupon ​

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.1​

Exclusive Pricing

Newsletter​

Stay up to date for the latest news and special offers.2​

Free Delivery

Exclusive offers​

Opportunities for exclusive offers are waiting for LG Members who are approved Partners.3​

1As a new LG Member, you will receive a one-time $50 Welcome Coupon to redeem on the LG.com/ca online store when you spend $500 or more before taxes and fees. One coupon issued for each new LG Member account registered on LG.com/ca from 29 August 2023 in accordance with our Terms and Conditions. Welcome Coupon is valid for all products and accessories available for purchase online on LG.com/ca. Coupon is valid for 90 days from the date of issue. Welcome Coupon can be redeemed only once, and it will not be reissued for any reason such as partial or full return and cancellation. Voucher code must be applied to check-out page to redeem offer. Offer may not be used in conjunction with any other offers. 

2Only available to members who have agreed to receive marketing and communications by email and/or other forms of electronic messages.

3Subject to VIP Terms and Conditions. LG Partners are approved at LG’s sole discretion.

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support