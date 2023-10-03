About Cookies on This Site

IT products

Improve your business and connect with your customers with LG IT products. From monitors to storages, explore our range of computing choices bellow. 

Digital Showroom for LG IT Products

Raise the level of business with LG monitors, PCs, projectors, medical displays, and cloud devices.

Add ambience in your space

LG Monitor design provides even more stability acompanied by a refined aesthetic flair.

MONITORS

CLOUD DEVICES

MEDICAL DISPLAYS

LAPTOPS

PROJECTORS

The LA business innovation center LG’s first technology and education hub focusing on displays and devices for the medical industry.2
LG’s New Ergonomic Monitor Series
See Victory with LG UltraGear™
LG’s new ergonomic monitor series

The dynamic new ergo series of monitors are ready to boost your workplace comfort and productivity.

See victory with LG UltraGear™

Ultra-fast, ultra-crisp gaming monitors – including the world’s first 4K IPS 1ms gaming monitor.

 

LG laptops and monitors

Explore LG’s wide variety of computer monitors and laptops, including 4K monitors and grams, TAA certified solution, touch grams, ultraWide™ monitors, and more incredible IT products.

Boost productivity with LG’s new dual up ergonomic monitor for a more efficient workday.

Cloud Devices and Medical Devices

Cloud devices and medical devices

With expert vertical market managers & application engineers, LG offers information technology solutions tailored to the conditions of your ever-changing market.

LG partner program

Raise your sales and profitability by joining our partner program and then learn more about our partner program benefits.

Become an LG Member

Discover exclusive LG Member benefits - Join now! 

Welcome Coupon

Welcome Coupon ​

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.1​

Exclusive Pricing

Newsletter​

Stay up to date for the latest news and special offers.2​

Free Delivery

Exclusive offers​

Opportunities for exclusive offers are waiting for LG Members who are approved Partners.3​

1As a new LG Member, you will receive a one-time $50 Welcome Coupon to redeem on the LG.com/ca online store when you spend $500 or more before taxes and fees. One coupon issued for each new LG Member account registered on LG.com/ca from 29 August 2023 in accordance with our Terms and Conditions. Welcome Coupon is valid for all products and accessories available for purchase online on LG.com/ca. Coupon is valid for 90 days from the date of issue. Welcome Coupon can be redeemed only once, and it will not be reissued for any reason such as partial or full return and cancellation. Voucher code must be applied to check-out page to redeem offer. Offer may not be used in conjunction with any other offers. 

2Only available to members who have agreed to receive marketing and communications by email and/or other forms of electronic messages.

3Subject to VIP Terms and Conditions. LG Partners are approved at LG’s sole discretion.

