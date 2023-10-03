About Cookies on This Site

Single split

LG Single split commercial air conditioners provide significant energy savings, powerful cooling, and true comfort. These air conditioners maximize user comfort for every business.

Single_Split_01

Single split

Ceiling-Mounted Cassette

Single_Split_02_1

Ceiling Concealed Duct

Single_Split_02_5

Wall-Mounted Unit

Single_Split_02_5

Console

Single_Split_02_5

Single_Split_03_2

LG Smart inverter

Single_Split_04

Energy saving

Unlike traditional constant speed compressors, LG's Smart inverter compressor brings an entirely different level of intelligence to all air solutions that it is installed in.

Single_Split_05

Maximized energy efficiency

The compressor cleverly adjusts output according to its surroundings, bringing a number of benefits including world-class energy efficiency, improved comfort and sustained reliability.

Comfort

LG's Smart inverter compressor maximizes user comfort by adjusting output to ensure that room temperature remains at the set temperature. Users will also benefit from the quick-cooling capabilities.

Single_Split_07

Quick cooling

LG Smart inverter senses not only temperature but also pressure, making precise and quick cooling possible.

Single_Split_08

Comfort cooling

Compared to constant speed with irregular temperature difference due to on / off operation, LG Smart inverter maximizes user comfort with optimal operation adjusted to set temperature.

Reliability

Ideal for regions with unstable electricity supply, LG's Smart inverter single split air conditioners operate at a higher degree of stability and reliability with wide operation range.

Wide operation range

LG's superior compressor technologies guarantee stable performance across a wide range of temperatures.

High and low voltage protection

When abnormal voltage supplied, LG Smart inverter compressor automatically shuts down and assures its reliability. However, constant-speed compressor has higher risk of damage.

Single_Split_11

Easy maintenance and service : LG MV

MULTI_V_5_13

