Indoor

Packed with great features LG smart LED Indoor signage will maximise the effectiveness of advertising in a wide variety of interior business areas. Find out more about our digital signage below.

Indoor LED

Full model line-up, ranging from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, for diverse indoor application.

Redefine your space with LG LED signage

Enrich the customer experience with superior picture quality and world-class reliability.

Product

Optimum Cable-less LED

Optimum cable-less LED

130" All-in-one LED Screen

130" All-in-one LED screen

LED Cinema

LED cinema

Premium Fine-pitch

Premium fine-pitch

Color Transparent LED Film

Colour transparent LED film

LAS Fine-pitch

LAS fine-pitch

LAS Standard

LAS standard

LAE Standard

LAE standard

LAE Standard-Q

LAE standard-Q

LAC Curved

LAC curved

Optimum cable-less LED

With unrivaled picture quality and optimum cable-less design, expand the possibilitys of business space itself.

Optimum Cable-less LED

LED cinema

The infinite contrast and excellent brightness created by LG LED cinema bring fine details to the screen, providing viewers an amazing sense of immersion.

LED Cinema

130" All-in-one LED Screen

130" All-in-one LED screen

With superb picture quality powered by HDR10 and immersive surface sound, LG's 130" all-in-one LED screen is an ideal for building hassle-free and smart meeting room environments.

Premium fine-pitch

Boasting detailed colour and super contrast, LG’s premium fine-pitch series bring content to life through freedom of design.

130" All-in-one LED Screen

Premium Fine-pitch

Colour transparent LED film

LG colour transparent LED film is a new level of renovation with see-through view. Its superb transparency endows the glass surface or window to which it is attached with a mystical beauty full of vivid colour.

LAS fine-pitch

The LAS fine-pitch series offers a unit case with 16:9 aspect ratio, as well as light-weight cabinet design and front serviceability for easy installation and maintenance.

LAS Fine-pitch

LAS Standard

LAS standard

The LAS standard series is designed not only for fixed-installation, but for rental, staging, large venue and event applications. It features magnetically-attachable unit cases with quick-lock systems to facilitate easy installation.

LAE Standard

LAE standard

The LAE standard series is reasonable and provides versatile performance. It is available in various creative and user-friendly designs for convenient installation and maintenance.

LAE-Q standard

The LAE-Q standard series is suitable for a variety of indoor installations, with precision-machined aluminum die-cast frames that enable easy and seamless screen building.

LAE-Q Standard

LAC curved

The LAC curved series supports both concave and convex curved formats. It is highly flexible, ultra-thin, super-light and features full black LED.

LAC Curved

LG C-Display+

LG C-Display+customer app

Find the latest production information along with reference case, OLED/LED/Video Wall configurator, manual and sales contact information.

