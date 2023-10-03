About Cookies on This Site

LAC Curved

The curved screen is perfect for indoor use as it conforms to the surface it attaches to delivering with it a picture perfect quality. Learn more now.

 

ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_05_M02_Curved_1521096957510

LAC Curved

The LAC Curved series supports both concave and convex curved formats. It is highly flexible, ultra-thin, super-light and features full black LED.

 

Gallery Features Tech Specs
Gallery
alt="ID-LAC-Curved-Series-Gallery-00_1554431271999"
ID-LAC-Curved-Series-Gallery-00__1554431284645
ID-LAC Curved Series-Gallery-01_1554161093867
ID-LAC Curved Series-Gallery-04_1554161111726
ID-LAC Curved Series-Gallery-03_1554161165812
ID-LAC Curved Series-Gallery-04_1554161174932
ID-LAC Curved Series-Gallery-05_1554161191334
ID-LAC Curved Series-Gallery-06_1554161212545
ID-LAC Curved Series-Gallery-07_1554161227546
ID-LAC Curved Series-Gallery-08_1554161238829
ID-LAC-Curved-01-Design-Flexibility_1554419463525

Design Flexibility

Each unit case can be adjusted up to 20 degrees with five angles and supports a curvature of up to 1,430 R, offering a truly curved design. Only 18 panels are needed to build a circular screen with a diameter of 2.864 m.

 

ID-LAC-Curved-02-1,200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702291607

1,200nit High Brightness

Installed in a large venue with natural or indoor lighting, this high-brightness product immediately captures the audience’s attention and effectively delivers your message.

 

ID-LAC-Curved-03-IP30-Secured-Design_1554419574929

IP30 Secured Design

Despite being built for indoor use, this IP30-rated product offers extraordinary durability. IP30 offers ingress protection from solids that are Φ2.5mm or larger (e.g., screws) for the LED unit case.

 

ID-LAC-Curved-03-IP30-Secured-Design_1554419574929

Front or Rear Serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose according to their installation environment and minimizing limitations in installation and maintenance.

 

ID-LAC-Curved-05-Attachable-Power-and-Control-Modules-Fin_1554419657873

Attachable Power and Control Modules

Power and control modules attached to the unit cases can be removed easily, making it easy to fix problems that may arise.

 

ID-LAC-Curved-06-Simple-Magnetic-Connection-Fin_1554419846610

Simple Magnetic Connection

Magnetic connection is applied for fastening and easy service with positioning pin between two units.

 

ID-LAC-Curved-06-Simple-Magnetic-Connection-Fin_1554419846610

Uniform Picture Quality

Every step from production is strictly managed, while factory calibration ensures consistent quality between the LED units. The display provides seamless content with 97％ brightness uniformity.

 

ID-LED-08-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554419931218

Vividness with Color Accuracy

LG’s rigorous quality standards also make LG LED signage reproduce accurate colors, vividly displaying the original colors of objects without distortion.

 

ID-LED-09-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554419971582

RoHS Certified Safe Product

Boasting RoHS certification, all LG LED signage models are environmentally-friendly products that do not use materials harmful to the environment and people.

 

Model NameLAC025DD3LAC039DD3LAC029DD3
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)2.503.912.97
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)200x200128x128168x168
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500x500x84500x500x84500x500x84
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)8.9/35.68.9/35.68.9/35.6
Service accessFront or RearFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)1,2001,2001,200
Color Temperature6,5006,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/160160/160160/160
Brightness Uniformity97％97％97％
Color Uniformity±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)131313
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)50/15050/15050/150
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)600600600
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)1,9201,9201,920
Lifetime (Half brightness)*80,00080,00080,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to 45°/0~80％RH-10° to 45°/0~80％RH-10° to 45°/0~80％RH

* The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.