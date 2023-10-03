About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Outdoor

LG LED outdoor display is loaded with excellent features with its high brightness & enhanced durability, suitable for outdoor environment. Find out more about our digital signage below.

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_hero_01_M02_1521519894419

Outdoor LED

Diverse models available in a range of case designs for outdoor applications including in stadiums, and for outdoor advertisements and public displays.

ID_Main_Hero_1553056648226

Redefine your space with LG LED signage

Enrich the customer experience with superior picture quality and world-class reliability.

Redefine your space with LG LED signage Learn more

LBS Stadium

LBS stadium

LBS DOOH

LBS DOOH

LBE DOOH

LBE DOOH

LBE Standard

LBE standard

LBH High Brightness

LBH high brightness
ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_01_M03_Stadium_1554701507330

LBS stadium

The LBS stadium series comes in various formats for different types of stadiums and outdoor venue applications. It is designed and built to provide robust performance with exceptional image quality.

LBS stadium Learn more
ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_02_M01_High-Performance-Slim_1554706163250

LBS DOOH

The LBS DOOH series comes with a slim unit case design suitable for various premium grade outdoor applications.

LBS DOOH Learn more
ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_03_M03_LBE-DOOH_1554701630421

LBE DOOH

The LBE DOOH series is suitable for fixed outdoor installation, featuring slim die-cast aluminum housing for seamless building with energy efficient performance. It can be configured to screen ratios of 4:3, 8:9, and 16:9, which are ideal for playing back advertising content.

LBE DOOH Learn more
ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_04_M02_Standard_1554701583817

LBE standard

The LBE standard series is reasonable and provides versatile performance. It is available in various creative and user-friendly designs for convenient installation and maintenance.

LBE standard Learn more
ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_05_M01_LBH-High-Brightness_1554701662494

LBH high brightness

The LBH high brightness series is recommended for fixed outdoor installations requiring high brightness and high contrast. With IP65-rated (front/rear) robust weatherproof design, it boasts reliable performance even under harsh environments.

LBH high brightness Learn more
Main_Bottom_Banner_1543821714815

LG C-Display+ customer app

Find the latest production information along with reference case, OLED/LED/Video Wall configurator, manual and sales contact information.

LG C-Display+ customer app Visit our web application LG C-Display+ customer app Go to download app

Become an LG Member

Discover exclusive LG Member benefits - Join now! 

Sign in Join us
Welcome Coupon

Welcome Coupon ​

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.1​

Exclusive Pricing

Newsletter​

Stay up to date for the latest news and special offers.2​

Free Delivery

Exclusive offers​

Opportunities for exclusive offers are waiting for LG Members who are approved Partners.3​

1As a new LG Member, you will receive a one-time $50 Welcome Coupon to redeem on the LG.com/ca online store when you spend $500 or more before taxes and fees. One coupon issued for each new LG Member account registered on LG.com/ca from 29 August 2023 in accordance with our Terms and Conditions. Welcome Coupon is valid for all products and accessories available for purchase online on LG.com/ca. Coupon is valid for 90 days from the date of issue. Welcome Coupon can be redeemed only once, and it will not be reissued for any reason such as partial or full return and cancellation. Voucher code must be applied to check-out page to redeem offer. Offer may not be used in conjunction with any other offers. 

2Only available to members who have agreed to receive marketing and communications by email and/or other forms of electronic messages.

3Subject to VIP Terms and Conditions. LG Partners are approved at LG’s sole discretion.

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support