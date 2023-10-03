About Cookies on This Site

LBS Stadium

The Stadium Series is perfect for any outdoor use or applications. With its powerful display, it can adapt to any environment. Learn more below.

ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_01_M02_Stadium_1521097613637

LBS Stadium

The LBS Stadium series comes in various formats for different types of stadiums and outdoor venue applications. It is designed and built to provide robust performance with exceptional image quality.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
ID-LBS-Stadium-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706749865

Outstading Visibility

Offering a powerful 6,000 nits brightness (customizable up to 8,500 nits), this super-bright display excels outdoors even in direct sunlight, instantly captivating attention and effectively delivering content.

ID-LBS-Stadium-03-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_1554770773300

Smooth Playback in Dynamic Motion

A high refresh rate of 4,000Hz ensures smooth playback. Flicker-free images prevent the black bars that appear in video recordings, as well as viewer eye strain and blurred vision.

ID-LBS-Stadium-04-Detailed-Expression-of-Color-Depth_1554352909619

Detailed Expression of Color Depth

16-bit color processing provides a higher greyscale level, which seamlessly displays different depths and densities of colors without distortion, thereby giving a more realistic and sophisticated content.

ID-LBS-Stadium-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design__1554353057509

Reliable Weatherproof Design

The front and back of the unit case are IP65- and IP54-certified*, respectively, allowing stable operation unaffected by weather and harmful outdoor environments.

*LBF160DA1D Rear: IP43-certified

ID-LBS-Stadium-05-Front-and-Rear_1554353246825

Front and Rear Serviceability

The product offers both front access and rear access, allowing customers to choose according to their installation environment and minimizing limitations in installation and maintenance.

ID-LBH-High-Brightness-05-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554342258746

Uniform Picture Quality

Every step from production is strictly managed, while factory calibration ensures consistent quality between the LED units. The display provides seamless content with 97％ brightness uniformity.

ID-LBH-High-Brightness-06-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554342325981

Vividness with Color Accuracy

LG’s rigorous quality standards also make LG LED signage reproduce accurate colors, vividly displaying the original colors of objects without distortion.

ID-LBH-High-Brightness-07-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554342368473

RoHS Certified Safe Product

Boasting RoHS certification, all LG LED signage models are environmentally-friendly products that do not use materials harmful to the environment and people.

Vertical Table
Model NameLBS060DA1DLBS060DA3DLBS080DA1DLBS080DA3D
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)6.006.008.008.00
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)192x128192x128192x192192x192
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)1152x768x2171152x768x2171536x1536x2221536x1536x222
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)42.0/47.542.0/47.5104.0/44.1104.0/44.1
Service accessFront or RearFront or RearFront and RearFront and Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)6,0006,0006,0006,000
Color Temperature3500-85003500-85003500-85003500-8500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/135160/135160/135160/135
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio3,0003,0003,0003,000
Processing Depth (bit)16161616
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)240/600232/580584/1460552/1380
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)678656619585
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)4,0004,0004,0004,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)*100,000100,000100,000100,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-20°to+50°/< 90％RH-20°to+50°/< 90％RH-20°to+50°/< 90％RH-20°to+50°/< 90％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

* The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.

Vertical Table
Model NameLBS100DA1DLBS100DA3DLBS120DA1DLBS120DA3D
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)10.66710.66712.0012.00
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)144x144144x144128x128128x128
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)1536x1536x2221536x1536x2221536x1536x2231536x1536x223
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)104.0/44.1104.0/44.1104.0/44.1104.0/44.1
Service accessFront or RearFront or RearFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)6,0006,0006,0006,000
Color Temperature3500-85003500-85003500-85003500-8500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/145160/145160/125160/125
Brightness Uniformity≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Color Uniformity3,0003,0003,0003,000
Contrast Ratio16161616
Processing Depth (bit)616/1540580/1450580/1450544/1360
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)653615615576
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Power Supply (V)4,0004,0004,0004,000
Refresh Rate (Hz)100,000100,000100,000100,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)*-20°to+50°/< 90％RH-20°to+50°/< 90％RH-20°to+50°/< 90％RH-20°to+50°/< 90％RH
Operating Temperature(°C) / HumidityIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

* The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.

Vertical Table
Model NameLBS160DA1DLBS160DA3DLBF160DA1DLBB160DA1D2
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)16.0016.0016.0016.00
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)96x9696x9648x6096x60
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)1536x1536x2271536x1536x227768x960x2541536x960x215
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)104.0/44.1104.0/44.140.0/54.371.0/48.1
Service accessFront or RearFront or RearTOPFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)6,0006,0006,0006,000
Color Temperature3500-85003500-85003500-85003500-8500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/105160/105160/105160/105
Brightness Uniformity≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Color Uniformity3,0003,0003,0003,000
Contrast Ratio16161616
Processing Depth (bit)620/1550584/1460184/460372/930
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)657619624631
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Power Supply (V)4,0004,0004,0004,000
Refresh Rate (Hz)100,000100,000100,000100,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)*-20°to+50°/< 90％RH-20°to+50°/< 90％RH-20°to+50°/< 90％RH-20°to+50°/10-90％RH
Operating Temperature(°C) / HumidityIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP43IP65/IP54

* The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.