Ceiling Mounted Cassette

LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette provides a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing environment, making it the perfect asset for your business. LG Cassette type indoor units also purifies air for a fresher and healthier environment.

Features
Features
Why LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette?

LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette fills the room with healthier and cooler air with a 5-step filtration air purification kit.

icon

Air Purification Kit

icon

Removes Ultrafine Dust, Bacteria & Virus

icon

Certified by

An image of various harmful substances filtered through 5 filters.

Air Purification for Healthier Indoor Spaces

A powerful 5-step air purification system removes odors, germs, and PM 1.0 fine dust. This filter can be cleaned with water, allowing semi-permanent usage.

*The Air Purification Kit can be purchased as an option.

Step 1

Pre-Filter

Capture fine dust.

Step 2

Dust Electrification

Increases the electrostatic force of particle. Improves filter’s collecting efficiency.

Step 3

PM 1.0 Filter

Removes up to 99% of fine to ultrafine dust.

Step 4

Deodorization Filter

High efficiency gas absorption technology removes unpleasant odors & harmful gases.

Step 5

Ionizer

Inactivate bacteria and germs.

*The fine dust reduction performance of the air purification kit was tested by TUV Rheinland by disposing Potassium chloride in a contaned area of 4m X 2.5m X 3m and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TxPyMz, PTAHMP)  running for ten (10) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction of fine dust of 50 nm and 100 nm (the test was based on the Korean experimental standard SPS-KACA002-132: 2018). The results may vary depending on the environment. 
**The airborne bacteria removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Staphylococcus epidermidis (1×105 CFU) in a contained area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TAP0MW) running for sixty (60) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.
***The airborne virus removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Phi-X174 virus in a contaned area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TAP0MW) running for thirty (30) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.

Antibacterial treatment is installed inside a dual vane cassette.

Clean from the Inside Out

Safe Plus Insulation is an antimicrobial treatment that is applied to internal insulation components to prevent the growth of mold, and provides cleaner, fresher airflow.

*Safe plus insulation will be applied to devices beginning in May 2021. Please contact your local LG office for further information about products.

Healthy Air for Large Spaces

Purified air covers an area even larger than that of cooled air. The air purification area can cover up to 147m2 to create a clean, healthy environment even in dense vertical spaces such as kindergartens, schools, and shopping malls.

Image of a product being controlled on the central controller, individual controller, and mobile.

Check Your Building’s Air Quality in Real Time

You can check and control the whole building’s air quality in real time with a remote control, LED panel lamp, or smartphone.

Easy Installation

The filter attaches to the indoor unit body for easier installation.

Washable Filter

Save on filter replacement with a semi-permanent filter that’s easy to clean.

Image of a woman sitting on a sofa enjoying the wind of a 4 way cassette mounted on the ceiling.

Smart 4 Way Cassette

Smart Indoor Environment Control with Human Detection Sensor and Humidity Sensor.

Human Detection Technology

Human Detection Sensor recognizes user’s location and presence for maximized energy efficiency and comfort. By sensing human body, direct/indirect wind options are provided for users to choose more pleasant operation mode to make the indoor environment more comfortable. Moreover, energy can be further saved by automatically setting target temperature based on user’s presence.

*Human Detection Sensor can be purchased as an option.

Humidity Sensing Technology

Humidity level of indoor space is comprehended to provide comfort cooling for various climate conditions. For wet summer days with high humidity, colder air is discharged for quick latent heat elimination. For dry summer days with low humidity, milder air is discharged in order to make the room less dry. With humidity sensing function, inconveniences such as air-conditioningitis, dry eye symptoms and dry skin diseases can be resolved.

Image of hand manipulating cell phone and 4 way cassette installed on the ceiling of the kitchen with wind coming out.

Wi-Fi Remote Control with ThinQ™

With the LG ThinQ™ app, user can simply control air conditioner anytime from anywhere. Remote access to air conditioner allows users the maximized comfort.

Compact Size

Slim & compact design of smart 4 way cassette not only saves space but also reduces installation cost. It is designed to suit most of building designs and fit into various spaces.

High Ceiling Mode

High Ceiling mode provides powerful cooling and heating up to 4.2m in height, from ceiling to floor. Airflow can be further strengthened by adjusting the fan speed.

Independent Vane Control

The independent vane operation feature uses separate stepping motors, making it possible to control all four vanes independently.

Convenient Panel Installation

The detachable corner design facilitates hanger adjustment and leakage check in the drain connection pipe. The button type panel design makes it easy to install the panel to the body.

Auto Elevation Grille

Auto Elevation Grille allows easy filter cleaning with 4-point support structure, auto leveling and auto stop detection features and memory located at user’s level.

Image showing a panel of 4 way cassette

Stylish Design Panel

Smart 4 way cassette panel adapted unibody shape that can perfectly match with into the ceiling. Its lineless surface and detachable corner makes it stylish fit for indoor environment with aesthetics.

*Inlet grille design may vary by region.

Inquiry To Buy

Inquiry to Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry to Buy Learn more