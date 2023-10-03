We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Introducing Windows 11
Connect to what you care about
Whatever you're into, we’ll help you stay on top of it. Windows 11 has new ways of connecting to all of your favorite people, news, games, and content.
Champion your creativity
Pursue your passions with a refreshed, calming experience, designed to inspire your next creative endeavor.
Frequently asked questions
What is the difference between Windows 10 and Windows 11?
Windows 11 has all the power and security of Windows 10 with a redesigned and refreshed look. It also comes with new tools, sounds, and apps. Every detail has been considered. All of it comes together to bring you a refreshing experience on your PC. Some Windows 10 features are not available in Windows 11.
When can I buy a PC that comes with Windows 11 pre-installed?
PCs with Windows 11 pre-installed are available now.
What's the price of a PC with Windows 11?
The price of a PC with Windows 11 depends on a variety of factors. Many manufacturers will offer a variety of devices that will run Windows 11, all at different price points.
Where can I buy a PC with Windows 11?
PCs that come with Windows 11 pre-installed are available from a broad selection of retailers.
Will my accessories work with Windows 11?
If your accessories worked with Windows 10 and meet the Windows 11 requirements, they should work with Windows 11. If you want to be sure, please check with your accessory manufacturer.
If I buy a Windows 10 PC now, will I be able to install Windows 11 later?
Most Windows 10 PCs will be able to upgrade to Windows 11. For the PC to be able to upgrade to Windows 11, it must meet the minimum hardware specifications and specific hardware is required for some features. The upgrade rollout will continue into 2022. Specific timing will vary by device.
How do I know if a new Windows 10 PC meets the minimum requirements?
There are a few ways to find out. If you’re currently shopping for a new PC look for “Free upgrade to Windows 11” on the fact tag. You can also ask your retail sales professional to confirm.
When will I be able to upgrade to Windows 11 on my Windows 10 device?
If your existing Windows 10 PC is running the most current version of Windows 10 and meets the minimum hardware specifications it will be able to upgrade to Windows 11. The upgrade rollout is currently under way and will continue into 2022. Not all Windows 10 PCs that are eligible to upgrade to Windows 11 will be offered to upgrade at the same time. To see if your PC is eligible to upgrade, download and run the PC Health Check app. Once the upgrade rollout has started, you can check if it is ready for your device by going to Settings/Windows Updates.
How do I know if my current Windows 10 PC meets the hardware requirements for Windows 11?
If you’d like to see if your current PC meets the minimum requirements, download and run the PC Health Check app.
What if my PC doesn’t meet the minimum hardware specifications? Can I stay on Windows 10?
Yes! Windows 10 continues to be a great version of Windows. We have committed to supporting Windows 10 until October 14, 2025.
How will I know when the upgrade is available for my Windows 10 PC?
The upgrade rollout is currently under way and will continue into 2022. We are doing some behind-the-scenes testing and validating for your specific PC. Windows Update will provide an indication if and when your PC is eligible. You can check by going to Settings/Windows Update.
How much does it cost to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11?
It’s free. But only Windows 10 PCs that are running the most current version of Windows 10 and meet the minimum hardware specifications will be able to upgrade. You can check to see if you have the latest updates for Windows 10 in Settings/Windows Update.
What is the difference between upgrade and update?
An update can consist of bug and security fixes and new features in a version of Windows. They tend to roll out throughout the year. An upgrade is when you change versions—for example, moving from Windows 10 to Windows 11, or moving editions from Windows Home to Windows Pro.
How long will the free upgrade offer last?
The free upgrade offer does not have a specific end date for eligible systems. However, Microsoft reserves the right to eventually end support for the free offer. This end date will be no sooner than October 5, 2022.
Can I continue to use Windows 10?
Yes. You do not have to upgrade to Windows 11. We will continue to support Windows 10 until October 14, 2025.
Does Windows 11 take up more space on my PC than Windows 10?
No. Windows 11 and Windows 10 require approximately the same amount of disk space. During the upgrade process, however, extra space is required. Windows will clean up this extra disk space about 10 days after the upgrade is complete.
Is Windows 11 a Windows 10 replacement?
Windows 11 is the newest version of Windows. However, we will continue to support Windows 10 until October 14, 2025.
If I upgrade to Windows 11, what happens to my files?
By default, all your files and data will transfer. However, we recommend backing up your files before installation.
Can I go back to Windows 10 after I upgrade, if I don’t like Windows 11?
Yes. After you have installed the Windows 11 upgrade, there is a 10-day period where you can move back to Windows 10 while keeping files and data that you brought along with you. After the 10 days, you will need to back up your data and do a “clean install” to move back to Windows 10.
How long does it take to install Windows 11?
Downloading and installing Windows 11 will most likely take longer than a typical Windows 10 feature update. You can use your PC while you’re downloading Windows 11 and you also have the option to schedule the install to happen at a specific time when you aren’t planning on using your PC. Once it is downloaded and ready to install, you will be guided through the installation process, which includes a series of screens and prompts. There will be at least one restart. By default, all your files and data will transfer. However, we recommend backing up your files before installation. Learn more about OneDrive PC folder backup. Note that in areas where the internet is metered, ISP fees may apply. If your organization manages your PC, please contact your company’s IT department about getting Windows 11.
Can I upgrade my Windows 10 PC to Windows 11 if I’m running S mode?
If your PC meets the minimum hardware specifications, the Windows 10 Home edition in S mode can upgrade to the Windows 11 Home edition in S mode. If your Windows 10 PC is running the Pro edition in S mode, you will need to switch out of S mode to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro. Windows 11 Pro edition is not available in S mode.
Can a really old PC run Windows 11?
You can use the PC Health Check app to determine if your device is eligible to upgrade to Windows 11. Many PCs that are less than four years old will be able to upgrade to Windows 11. They must be running the most current version of Windows 10 and meet the minimum hardware requirements.
Where can I find more information about Windows 11 for my business?
Learn about Windows 11 for your business.
What edition of Windows 11 will I get when I upgrade?
The free upgrade is for the same edition as you have on your Windows 10 device. If you have Windows 10 Home edition, you will be upgraded to Windows 11 Home edition.
Why does the upgrade timing vary by device?
Not all Windows 10 PCs that meet the minimum hardware requirement will be offered the upgrade at the same time. To help ensure that the upgrade process is a great experience, we are only offering the upgrade to Windows 11 to a limited number of PCs at one time. You can check Settings/Windows Update to see if the Windows 11 upgrade is ready for your device.
Does the upgrade to Windows 11 have any geographical limitations?
Devices eligible for the upgrade to Windows 11 do not have any special geographic limitations and can be offered for sale in all markets where Windows is sold.
What Windows PCs are currently available at stores?
There are a few Windows PC options at stores:
Windows 11 PCs: These PCs come with Windows 11 preloaded and will not need to upgrade. At set-up, they will need an update to install the most current Windows 11 feature experiences.
Windows 10 PCs that meet the minimum system requirements for Windows 11: These PCs come with Windows 10 preloaded and will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 when it becomes available for the device. The upgrade rollout is under way and will continue into 2022.
Windows 10 PCs that do not meet the requirements for Windows 11: These PCs come with Windows 10 preloaded and will not be able to upgrade. Windows 10 remains a great operating system for customers to enjoy and it will remain supported until October 14, 2025.
How will I know if I purchased a PC that can upgrade to Windows 11?
There will be a few ways to identify a device eligible for the upgrade to Windows 11. We have currently developed a system to include markers for: device boxes, packaging, printed fact tags, in-box flyers, printed catalogues, in-store signage, product webpages, web banners, retail demonstration experiences, and print and digital ads.
