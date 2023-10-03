About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

An image of a family having a good time in a living room

A smarter way to keep home energy-efficient

Energy saving

- Energy usage monitoring
- Renewable energy solution
- Efficient heating and hot water supply

Convenience

- LG ThinQ app control anytime, anywhere
- Easy connection to home management system

Comfort cooling

- Perfectly maintain the balance of temperature and humidity
- Customizable comfort
- Clean air

An image of a house with four thumbnails of a living room, a bathroom, a bedroom, and a terrace.

An image of someone operating an air conditioner on the ceiling, with a smartphone.

Living room

With the LG ThinQ app, you can control your unit at any time from anywhere.

An image of a woman reading on her bed with air conditioning on.

Bedroom

Temperature and humidity are automatically balanced to create more comfortable conditions.

An image of a Multi V S installed at the outdoor terrace.

Terrace

Make the most of your terrace with the space-saving and compact Multi V S.

Product lineup for your residence

MULTI V 5

MULTI V 5

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

MULTI V Indoor Units

MULTI V Indoor Units

Hot Water Solution (Hydro Kit)

Hot water solution (Hydro Kit)

Single Split

Single split

Multi Split

Multi split

Individual Controller

Individual controller
An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

Inquiry to buy

Contact us if you want to learn about our products and solutions.

Inquiry to buy Inquiry to Buy

Meet LG's optimal solutions for various types of residences

The polo townhouse

Premium townhouse complex in Dubai.
/ Multi V S, Indoor units.

Learn more

The vermont

Upscale high-rise apartments in LA.
/ Multi V, Indoor Units.

Learn more

The escala

Luxury high-rise condos in Vancouver.
/ Multi V, Indoor Units.

Learn more

Condomínio Del Lago

Luxury residence in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
/ Multi split.

Learn more

Become an LG Member

Discover exclusive LG Member benefits - Join now! 

Sign in Join us
Welcome Coupon

Welcome Coupon ​

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.1​

Exclusive Pricing

Newsletter​

Stay up to date for the latest news and special offers.2​

Free Delivery

Exclusive offers​

Opportunities for exclusive offers are waiting for LG Members who are approved Partners.3​

1As a new LG Member, you will receive a one-time $50 Welcome Coupon to redeem on the LG.com/ca online store when you spend $500 or more before taxes and fees. One coupon issued for each new LG Member account registered on LG.com/ca from 29 August 2023 in accordance with our Terms and Conditions. Welcome Coupon is valid for all products and accessories available for purchase online on LG.com/ca. Coupon is valid for 90 days from the date of issue. Welcome Coupon can be redeemed only once, and it will not be reissued for any reason such as partial or full return and cancellation. Voucher code must be applied to check-out page to redeem offer. Offer may not be used in conjunction with any other offers. 

2Only available to members who have agreed to receive marketing and communications by email and/or other forms of electronic messages.

3Subject to VIP Terms and Conditions. LG Partners are approved at LG’s sole discretion.

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support