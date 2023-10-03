About Cookies on This Site

Vertical markets

With expert vertical market managers & application engineers, LG offers display solutions tailored to the conditions of your ever changing market. Find out more below.

01_vertical-markets_hero

Vertical markets

With expert vertical market managers and application engineers, LG offers display solutions tailored to the conditions of your ever changing market.

02_vertical-markets_feature_01

Healthcare

Engaging public display solutions that help improve patient satisfaction by conveying a sense of openness and ease.

 

Healthcare Learn more
02_vertical-markets_feature_02

Retail

Enhance the customer experience while improving ROI with public display network solutions that give the content management control and flexibility you need.

 

Retail Learn more
alt="02_vertical-markets_feature_03"

Public venues

Strategic turnkey public display and commercial television solutions that can direct the attention of your customers.

 

Public venues Learn more
02_vertical-markets_feature_04

Financial

Targeted communication solutions to promote your financial products and programs with latest in digital display technology.

Financial Learn more
02_vertical-markets_feature_04

Government

LG supplies diverse solutions for government institutions with advanced technology integration.

Government Learn more
02_vertical-markets_feature_06

Education

Innovative and advanced educational display solution bundles to help educators communicate to and inspire their students.

Education Learn more
02_vertical-markets_feature_07_0316

Hospitality

Integrated hospitality signage that adds sophistication and style to high traffic areas such as entry ways, lobbies, and check in counters.

Hospitality Learn more
02_vertical-markets_feature_08

Transportation

Digital communications and sales tools that effectively enhance the quality of the customer experience by providing access to immediate information that is up-to-the-minute and easy to locate.

Transportation Learn more
02_vertical-markets_feature_09

Corporate

At LG we put more thoughts into the design of our business solutions – helping make your organizations more productive and more energy-efficient.

Corporate Learn more
02_vertical-markets_feature_10

QSR/food services

Display solutions for restaurants and QSR signage to make a visual statement and add a level of refinement and distinction to your establishment.

QSR/food services Learn more

