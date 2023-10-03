About Cookies on This Site

Healthcare

LG offers display solutions tailored to the conditions of your ever-changing market. Healthcare public display solutions help improve patient satisfaction. Learn more about our display solutions below.

Healthcare

Deliver more personalized and compassionate services with LG healthcare digital solutions.

HEALTHCARE

HEALTHCARE OVERVIEW

With the influx of new digital technologies available for the healthcare industry, facilities have to consider new methods of delivering more personalized and compassionate service. Public displays can connect and convey a sense of openness and ease in locations such as lobbies, hallways, and cafeterias with digital way-finding, information, menu boards, and dynamic advertising. LG excels in providing the latest in digital technology and developing digital solutions designed for the particular needs of healthcare facilities.

COMMUNICATION THROUGH DIGITAL SIGNAGE

Starting with a complete line of commercial grade LCD and plasma displays, touch screens, and stretch screens, LG has expanded their range of public display solutions to incorporate diverse options
• Hospital directories, kiosk displays, and menu boards can broadcast information to patients and visitors while content can be updated in real-time.
• Way finding services and educational information can be easily accessed at the touch of a button.
• Digital signage displays can be utilized in boardrooms for meetings and teleconferencing purposes.
• Electronic signage can communicate emergency codes to convey essential information quickly and effectively.

BUILD YOUR FACILITY’S BRAND

Digital signage can also aid establish hospital branding. Communicate your hospital’s strengths and values as well the knowledge your facility has on its services to gain trust and loyalty from patients and residents. Maximize on opportunities for patient-driven interactivity that can result in directing action to request more information or schedule time with a physician.

DIGITAL SIGNAGE EXPERTISE

LG has a team of vertical market managers and application engineers who understand the complexity involved with implementing a dynamic digital signage network. Let us develop a managed digital signage network tailored to the characteristic needs of your facility. Whether controlling a single screen in a lobby or multiple screens across several buildings, LG provides the solutions to improve patient satisfaction. To contact your LG Sales Representative, call 1.888.824.6211