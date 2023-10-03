About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V S VRF system

LG MULTI V S is a compact yet powerful VRF solution for residences and small offices that provides high performance with low operation costs. Discover the smaller, more powerful, and eco-conscious MULTI V S.

Image of residence with Multi V S installed.

MULTI V S

More compact, powerful, environmentally friendly VRF for residences and small offices.

Features Solution application
Features
Inquiry to buy
Video of multiple indoor units connected to one Multi V S in premium residences.

One solution for any space

Connect multiple spaces to one compact outdoor unit. Multiple indoor units can be connected to one outdoor unit, enabling seamless cooling for a variety of home layouts.

4 way cassette

1 way cassette

Wall mounted unit

Indoor solutions suitable for any space

Combine basic wall-mounted units with various ceiling-mounted designs to fit your home’s layout. Plus, an air purification kit to improves indoor air quality.

*The wall-mounted unit is not covered by the air purification kit.

Compact size & light weight

MULTI V S 1 fan includes the technology and efficiency of the 2 fan model. With its compact size and light weight, it provides a better exterior view and makes installation much easier.

Image of Multi V S compactly installed on the terrace.

*Small capacity range securing 4, 5 and 6 HP.

Eco-conscious refrigerant

MULTI V S is equipped with low GWP* R32 refrigerant, reducing the refrigerant charge** and associated cost.

Strong resistance ocean black fin

The black coating with enhanced epoxy resin is applied for strong protection from various corrosive external conditions.

*R32 with 68% lower GWP(global warming potential)
**23% lower refrigerant charge

Image of R1 Compressor, the equipment of Multi V S.

LG’s exclusive r1 compressor

MULTI V S is equipped with the r1 compressor. Its hybrid scroll structure expands the operating range, while the shaft-through bottom-compression structure minimizes energy waste. Furthermore, noise and vibration are reduced.

Image of a mother and daughter together in a comfortable home.

Dual sensing control

Dual sensing control senses both humidity and temperature for economical and comfortable operation. On summer days
with high humidity, colder air is discharged for quick latent heat elimination. And on dry summer days when humidity is low,
milder air is discharged in order to make the room less dry.

Image of controlling 4 Way cassette through ThinQ application.

Remotely control from anywhere

With the ThinQ™ app, users can control the cooling system at any time, from anywhere. Remote access to cooling system provides users with maximized comfort.

*Required accessory : PWFMDD200 (LG Wi-Fi modem)

An image expressing the spaces where Multi V S can be installed as icons.

MULTI V S is an applicable solution for

An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

