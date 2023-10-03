Public venue for LG successfull solutions
Strategic turnkey public display and commercial television solutions that can direct the attention of your customers.
Digital signage solutions
Digital signage can add to the experience of attending an event in a large arena with crowds of ticket holders. From convention centers to sporting stadiums, LG’s next generation signage moves forward in providing strategic turnkey public display solutions that can direct the attention of your customers.
• Create a visual spectacle on an impressive scale with our commercial LCD monitors that can be configured into a video wall consisting of up to 25 displays. High definition content will instantly become the center focus to achieve the direct impact you want.
• Display information for seating sections, nearby food vendors, and restrooms with a network of digital way finding monitors in a managed digital signage network. At the end of the event, the displays can change into exit directions to lead patrons to their parking sections. Dates for future events and promotions can also be broadcast.
• Replace static menu boards with LCD displays to feature menu items and specials that take advantage of quick modifications to active content. LG’s intuitive and user-friendly management software enables quick menu navigation to control your networked displays and simultaneously run media files such as video, images, audio, and flash.
Commercial television solutions
LG has the television solution for stadium suites and field box seating with features and technologies such as pro:Idiom™ digital rights management for encrypted HD broadcast signals. Our exclusive pro:Centirc™ platform can also bring an interactive component to your clientele. Each television set is enabled to be managed from a centralized location for broad reaching control. Let our team of vertical market managers and application engineers develop a premium entertainment solution for your public venue.
To contact your LG sales representative, call 1.888.824.6211.