About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Public venues

LG offers strategic turnkey public display and commercial television solutions that can direct the attention of your customers. learn more about our public display solutions below.

01_vertical-markets_03_Public Venues_hero

Public venues

Capture your audiences attention
with spectacular visuals.

Public venue

Public venue overview.

Public venue for LG successfull solutions

Strategic turnkey public display and commercial television solutions that can direct the attention of your customers.

Digital signage solutions
Digital signage can add to the experience of attending an event in a large arena with crowds of ticket holders. From convention centers to sporting stadiums, LG’s next generation signage moves forward in providing strategic turnkey public display solutions that can direct the attention of your customers.

• Create a visual spectacle on an impressive scale with our commercial LCD monitors that can be configured into a video wall consisting of up to 25 displays. High definition content will instantly become the center focus to achieve the direct impact you want.
• Display information for seating sections, nearby food vendors, and restrooms with a network of digital way finding monitors in a managed digital signage network. At the end of the event, the displays can change into exit directions to lead patrons to their parking sections. Dates for future events and promotions can also be broadcast.
• Replace static menu boards with LCD displays to feature menu items and specials that take advantage of quick modifications to active content. LG’s intuitive and user-friendly management software enables quick menu navigation to control your networked displays and simultaneously run media files such as video, images, audio, and flash.

Commercial television solutions
LG has the television solution for stadium suites and field box seating with features and technologies such as pro:Idiom™ digital rights management for encrypted HD broadcast signals. Our exclusive pro:Centirc™ platform can also bring an interactive component to your clientele. Each television set is enabled to be managed from a centralized location for broad reaching control. Let our team of vertical market managers and application engineers develop a premium entertainment solution for your public venue.

To contact your LG sales representative, call 1.888.824.6211.

Become an LG Member

Discover exclusive LG Member benefits - Join now! 

Sign in Join us
Welcome Coupon

Welcome Coupon ​

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.1​

Exclusive Pricing

Newsletter​

Stay up to date for the latest news and special offers.2​

Free Delivery

Exclusive offers​

Opportunities for exclusive offers are waiting for LG Members who are approved Partners.3​

1As a new LG Member, you will receive a one-time $50 Welcome Coupon to redeem on the LG.com/ca online store when you spend $500 or more before taxes and fees. One coupon issued for each new LG Member account registered on LG.com/ca from 29 August 2023 in accordance with our Terms and Conditions. Welcome Coupon is valid for all products and accessories available for purchase online on LG.com/ca. Coupon is valid for 90 days from the date of issue. Welcome Coupon can be redeemed only once, and it will not be reissued for any reason such as partial or full return and cancellation. Voucher code must be applied to check-out page to redeem offer. Offer may not be used in conjunction with any other offers. 

2Only available to members who have agreed to receive marketing and communications by email and/or other forms of electronic messages.

3Subject to VIP Terms and Conditions. LG Partners are approved at LG’s sole discretion.

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support