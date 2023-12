Costs: an LG product within the manufacturer's warranty period will be covered by LG electronics Canada for parts and labour, according to the terms provided in the owner’s manual that accompanied the product at the time of purchase.

Coverage: On-site warranty service is available within a 150km radius of the nearest LG authorized service center (ASC) from your business. If your business is located outside of this radius, it will be your responsibility to bring the unit to the ASC for repair.

In-warranty duration: Each product has a standard warranty period for parts and labour, which applies from the purchase date listed on the bill of sale (AC units excluded). You are invited to call LG electronics Canada’s B2B support line (1-855-286-2456) and speak with a representative regarding any pertinent support questions. The LG electronics Canada representative can dispatch an LG authorized service technician to your business to provide the required in-warranty support. You (the customer) must present the technician with proof of delivery or installation, as the technician must provide a copy to LG Electronics Canada. The technician has the right to refuse a repair if the customer does not provide proof of delivery or installation. The unit must have an LG “Model and Serial Tag” visible, as the technician will also take a picture of the serial tag for LG Electronics Canada’s records. Unfortunately, LG electronics Canada will not cover an LG product with a defaced or missing serial tag. Where a unit is mounted, it is the responsibility of you (the customer) to remove the unit from its mounted position and have it ready for repair when the technician arrives. (The technician will repair the unit, but will not reinstall it.) Refurbished products or products from second hand (reseller) shops will not be covered under warranty. Consult the owner’s manual that was provided with your product at the time of purchase for full terms and conditions. For enhanced warranty services, please speak with your distributor or LG key account manager about LG’s white glove service.