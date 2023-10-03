We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LED Bloc
True Innovation Behind Simplicity
Expand the Possibilities of Business Space Itself.
Why “Optimum Cable-less” LED
For up to UHD resolution with the 16:9 ratio,
it does not require a cable connection between the cabinets to supply signal & power.
Its block assembly design makes the LG LED Bloc easier to be installed than ever before.
Optimum cable-less design for simple installation
Alt text
*Based on P1.2, 16:9, UHD Resolution (8 x 8 Cabinets).
Wireless Data Transfer
Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR
The wider color spectrum and greater contrast ratio allow viewers to fully enjoy lively content.
*HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution for processing HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.
EMC Class B Certified
Therefore, it is suitable for up-close uses such as corporate meeting rooms, board rooms, etc.
4-in-1 LED Package
Standby Mode
Real-time 365 Care Service
*The availability of the "Signage365Care" service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
Power / Signal Redundancy Support
*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the power/signal redundancy mode.
**The power/signal redundancy features are available from the third quarter of 2020.
***The embedded back-up PSU model is optional.
All Spec
-
Pixel Configuration
-
SMD, 4 Pixels in 1 PKG
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
-
1.25
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
-
240x90
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
-
300x112.5
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
0.20
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
-
2x3
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
-
480x270
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
-
600x337.5x44.9
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
-
0.259
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)
-
6.9
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
-
34.1
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
-
640,000
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
-
±0.5
-
Cabinet Material
-
Die-cast Aluminum
-
Service Access
-
Front and Rear1)
-
Brightness (After Calibration)
-
600nit (Typ.) 1,200nit (Peak)
-
Color Temperature (Default/Adjustable)
-
6,500K / 2,800~10,000K2)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
-
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
-
160
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
97%
-
Color Uniformity
-
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
Peak. 9,000:1
Typ. 5,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
20
-
HDR Compatibility
-
HDR10, HDR10 Pro3)
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
-
107
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
64
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
-
527
-
Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Max.)
-
364
-
Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
218
-
Power Consumption (BTU/㎡, Max.)
-
1,798
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3,840
-
Lifetime (Half Brightness)
-
100000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-
0∘to +40∘
-
Operating Humidity
-
10-80%RH
-
IP rating Front
-
IP20
-
IP rating Rear
-
IP20
-
Certification
-
Safety 60950-1, EMC Class B
-
Environment
-
RoHS
-
Controller
-
CSAA-012X
-
Optional Accessary
-
Wall Mount Kit (WM-L1080)
Frame Kit (KT-BZ1080)
