LG LED Bloc

LSAA012

LG LED Bloc

True Innovation Behind Simplicity

With unrivaled picture quality and optimum cable-less design,
Expand the Possibilities of Business Space Itself.

True Innovation Behind Simplicity

Why “Optimum Cable-less” LED

The LG LED Bloc is the innovative LED signage applying the wireless transmission technology.
For up to UHD resolution with the 16:9 ratio,
it does not require a cable connection between the cabinets to supply signal & power.
Its block assembly design makes the LG LED Bloc easier to be installed than ever before.

Why “Optimum Cable-less” LED

Optimum cable-less design for simple installation




Alt text

*Based on P1.2, 16:9, UHD Resolution (8 x 8 Cabinets).

Wireless Data Transfer

Optimized Image Quality with AI-powered Image Processor

Optimized Image Quality with AI-powered Image Processor

The "Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor" applied to the LG LED Bloc recognizes and analyzes the original content, optimizing the clarity and sharpness of the content for itself.* The above functions are created by using deep learning AI technology to improve the picture quality.

Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR

With HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) support, content becomes vivid with great visual impact.
The wider color spectrum and greater contrast ratio allow viewers to fully enjoy lively content.

Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR

*HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution for processing HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.

Easy Remote Control Support

Easy Remote Control Support

The LG LED Bloc allows users to easily access the settings, such as Picture Mode, volume, etc. by using a remote control instead of connecting to a PC. It uses the same UI as general LG digital signage, so users can easily adapt to it.* The easy-viewing UI menu is available for over 1,280 × 720 resolution screens.
Compatibility with AV Conference Systems

Compatibility with AV Conference Systems

The LG LED Bloc has been certified Crestron Connected® for a high level of compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.*Network-based control

EMC Class B Certified

The LG LED Bloc is certified as EMC Class B, which requires electronic equipment made for use in residential environments as well as commercial, industrial, or business environments.
Therefore, it is suitable for up-close uses such as corporate meeting rooms, board rooms, etc.

EMC Class B Certified

4-in-1 LED Package

Unlike LG's conventional LED signage in which one light source constitutes one small LED package, theLG LED Bloc has applied four light sources at once to its wider LED package. So the attached area of 4-in-1 LED package can be wider than the conventional single LED package, making the LED signage surface smoother and suitable for up-close uses such as corporate meeting rooms etc.

4-in-1 LED Package

Standby Mode

When there is no input signal for a period of time, the screen turns off and the main circuit parts inside the LED cabinet go to a standby mode. This saves additional power consumption and enables the product to be reactivated simply by using a remote control.

Standby Mode

Real-time 365 Care Service

Maintenance is easier and faster with the optional Signage365Care* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

Real-time 365 Care Service

*The availability of the "Signage365Care" service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Power / Signal Redundancy Support

The LG LED Bloc is designed to support redundancy of signal and power, providing users with comfort. With an optional embedded back-up power supply unit, customers can assure the continuous operation of the screen without power failure, while the dual controllers minimize screen failure with a bi-directional signal input.

power_/ Signal Redundancy Support

*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the power/signal redundancy mode.
**The power/signal redundancy features are available from the third quarter of 2020.
***The embedded back-up PSU model is optional.

Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pixel Configuration

SMD, 4 Pixels in 1 PKG

Pixel Pitch(mm)

1.25

Module Resolution (WxH)

240x90

Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

300x112.5

Weight per Module (kg)

0.20

No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

2x3

Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

480x270

Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

600x337.5x44.9

Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

0.259

Weight per Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)

6.9

Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

34.1

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

640,000

Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

±0.5

Cabinet Material

Die-cast Aluminum

Service Access

Front and Rear1)

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Brightness (After Calibration)

600nit (Typ.) 1,200nit (Peak)

Color Temperature (Default/Adjustable)

6,500K / 2,800~10,000K2)

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

160

Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

160

Brightness Uniformity

97%

Color Uniformity

±0.015Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

Peak. 9,000:1
Typ. 5,000:1

Processing Depth (bit)

20

HDR Compatibility

HDR10, HDR10 Pro3)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

107

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

64

Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

527

Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Max.)

364

Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Avg.)

218

Power Consumption (BTU/㎡, Max.)

1,798

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

Lifetime (Half Brightness)

100000

Operating Temperature(℃)

0∘to +40∘

Operating Humidity

10-80%RH

IP rating Front

IP20

IP rating Rear

IP20

CERTIFICATION

Certification

Safety 60950-1, EMC Class B

ENVIRONMENT

Environment

RoHS

CONTROLLER

Controller

CSAA-012X

OPTIONAL ACCESSARY

Optional Accessary

Wall Mount Kit (WM-L1080)
Frame Kit (KT-BZ1080)

