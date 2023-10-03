We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LED Cinema
Real Black, Infinite Darkness
Lifelike Colors
High Uniformity
The Optimal Space Utilization
Compatibility with Dolby
All Spec
-
Pitch
-
3.3 mm
-
LED Type
-
SMD
-
Pixels per LED Module
-
8,640
-
Aspect Ratio (per Cabinet)
-
64 : 90
-
Resolution (per Cabinet)
-
192 × 270
-
Pixels (per Cabinet)
-
51,840
-
Pixel Density (per SQM)
-
90,000
-
Frame (Video) Rate
-
24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 48 Hz, 50 Hz, 60 Hz
-
Brightness (After Calibration)
-
48 nit (DCI-compliant)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
4000 : 1 (Minimum)
-
Color Space (Gamut)
-
DCI - P3 (DCI-compliant)
-
Viewing Angle (Horizontal, Vertical)
-
120º, 120º
-
Color Depth
-
12 Bit (DCI-compliant)
-
Chromaticity Uniformity
-
In case of White : Within ±0.015 x, ±0.015 y
-
Color Temperature (White)
-
(x. y) = (0.314, 0.351) / DCI-P3 Theater
-
Color Temperature (R, G, B)
-
DCI-P3 theater R: (x. y) = (0.68, 0.32)
G: (x. y) = (0.265, 0.690)
B: (x. y) = (0.15, 0.06)
-
Lifetime
-
100,000 Hours (LED to Half Brightness)
-
Operation Hours
-
16 Hours per Day / 7 Days per Week
-
Modules (per Cabinet)
-
6 (2 × 3)
-
Dimension (LDM)
-
320 mm × 300 mm
-
Dimension (per Cabinet)
-
640 mm × 900 mm × 124 mm (Including Handle)
-
Dimension (4K, Total)
-
14,080 mm × 7,200 mm (101 sqm)
-
Dimension (4K, Active Area)
-
13,653 mm × 7,200 mm (98 sqm)
-
Weight (per Cabinet)
-
15 kg
-
Weight (4K, Total)
-
2,640 kg
-
Material of Cabinet Body
-
Aluminum
-
Heat Generation (per Cabinet)
-
221 BTU (Max.) / 73 BTU (Typ.)
-
Serviceability
-
Rear only
-
Power Supply
-
AC100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Max, per Cabinet)
-
90 watt (Main) / 52 watt (Secondary)
-
Power Consumption (Max, 4K)
-
9,260 W
-
Certification
-
DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH
-
Supported Media Server
-
Dolby® IMS3000
-
Interface
-
RJ45
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Storage Temperature
-
-20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F)
-
Storage Humidity
-
5% to 85%
