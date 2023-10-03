About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LAE Standard

The LAE Standard is versatile indoors with its compact design. It delivers an eye catching display that fills the room with its presence. Find out more below.

 

ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_06_M01_Standard_1522041793695

LAC Curved

The LAC Curved series supports both concave and convex curved formats. It is highly flexible, ultra-thin, super-light and features full black LED.

 

Gallery Features Tech Specs
Gallery
ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-001_1554437565678
ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-002_1554437745142
ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-003__1554437551036
ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-004__1554437734701
ID-LAE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x500-0001_1554437540493
ID-LAE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x1000-0002_1554437722531
ID-LAE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x500-0003_1554437530894
ID-LAE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x1000-0004_1554437708513
ID-LAE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x500-0005_1554437520836
ID-LAE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x1000-0006_1554437686322
ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-001_1554437565678
ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-002_1554437745142
ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-003__1554437551036
ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-004__1554437734701
ID-LAE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x500-0001_1554437540493
ID-LAE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x1000-0002_1554437722531
ID-LAE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x500-0003_1554437530894
ID-LAE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x1000-0004_1554437708513
ID-LAE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x500-0005_1554437520836
ID-LAE_Standard_Series-Gallery-500x1000-0006_1554437686322

ID-LAE-Standard-01-1,200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702121291

1,200nit High Brightness

Installed in a large venue with natural or indoor lighting, this high-brightness product immediately captures the audience’s attention and effectively delivers your message.

 

ID-LAE-Standard-02-Lightweight-and-Slim-Design_1554422660544

Lightweight and Slim Design

Each unit case weighs 8.2kg and 12.5kg, with 68mm depth. Slim and lightweight, the screens are easy to install, minimizing damage during installation. A full set of LED screens is still lightweight, reducing strain on the structure holding the screens.

 

ID-LAE-Standard-03-Easy-Installation-Mobile_1554422708706

Easy Installation

Various factors including magnets on the top and bottom, positioning pins, and easy locks help installers easily set up and dismantle the screens.

 

ID-LAC-Curved-03-IP30-Secured-Design_1554419574929

Front or Rear Serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose according to their installation environment and minimizing limitations in installation and maintenance.

 

ID-LAE-Standard-05-Attachable-Power-and-Control-Modules-Fin_1554423003661

Attachable Power and Control Modules

Power and control modules attached to the unit cases can be removed easily, making it easy to fix problems that may arise.

 

ID-LAE-Standard-06-Reliable-Operation-with-Signal_Power-Redundancy_1554423078105

Reliable Operation with Signal Redundancy

With an additional controller, if one of the LED units (or a main controller) malfunctions, a back-up controller activates, preventing a screen blackout error. This feature is called Signal Redundancy*.

ID-LAC-Curved-06-Simple-Magnetic-Connection-Fin_1554419846610

Uniform Picture Quality

Every step from production is strictly managed, while factory calibration ensures consistent quality between the LED units. The display provides seamless content with 97％ brightness uniformity.

 

ID-LED-08-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554419931218

Vividness with Color Accuracy

LG’s rigorous quality standards also make LG LED signage reproduce accurate colors, vividly displaying the original colors of objects without distortion.

 

ID-LED-09-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554419971582

RoHS Certified Safe Product

Boasting RoHS certification, all LG LED signage models are environmentally-friendly products that do not use materials harmful to the environment and people.

 

Model NameLAE029DD3DELAE029DD3ELAE039DD8LAE039DD8D
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)2.972.973.913.91
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)168x168168x336128x256128x128
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500x500x68500x1000x68500x1,000x68500x500x68
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)10.0/40.015.5/31.012.5 / 25.08.2 / 32.8
Service accessFront or Rear (One Option Only)Front or Rear (One Option Only)Front or Rear (One Option Only)Front or Rear (One Option Only)
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)1,0001,0001,0001,000
Color Temperature6,5006,5006,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/160160/160160 / 160160 / 160
Brightness Uniformity97％97％97％97％
Color Uniformity±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,0005,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)13131414
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)330 / 110160 / 53330 / 110160 / 53
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)660640660640
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)1,9201,9203,8403,840
Lifetime (Half brightness)*100,000100,000100,000100,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10°to+45°/0~80％RH-10°to+45°/0~80％RH-10°to+45°/0~80％RH-10°to+45°/0~80％RH

* Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam.

 