Colour Transparent LED Film
*The film must be cut in parallel with the bezel by 1 pixel.
*The actual system structure may be subject to change from the above example.
All Spec
-
Pitch
-
24mm
-
LED Type
-
R, G, B 3in1 Colour Package (SMD1818)
-
Resolution
-
28 x 20
-
Pixels per Panel
-
560
-
Pixel Density [point/m²]
-
1,736
-
Brightness
-
>1,000 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
-
≥ 100,000:1
-
Luminance Uniformity
-
≥ 70%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
120 x 120
-
Life Time (Brightness 50%)
-
50,000Hrs
-
Daily Usage
-
24Hrs/7 Days
-
Adhesion (After Installation)
-
50,000Hrs
-
Transmittance
-
73%
-
Operating Temperature
-
0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)
-
Curved Installation
-
1,100R (Convex and Concave)
-
Film Trimming
-
Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)
-
Colour Processing
-
130/120/110 Level (R, G, B)
-
Colours
-
1,716,000 Colours
-
Colour Chromaticity
-
Cx: 0.28±0.03, Cy: 0.28±0.03
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
668 x 480 x 2.0 mm (with Front & Back Protection Film)
-
Weight
-
0.73kg
-
Power Consumption
-
37W (Transparent Panel 1ea, Bezel Kit 1ea)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
547.3 x 63 x 24 mm
-
Weight
-
0.45kg
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
479.5 x 28.1 x 24 mm
-
Weight
-
0.26kg
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
183 × 86 × 28 mm
-
Weight
-
0.769kg
-
Input
-
100~240V, 50~60Hz
-
Output
-
19.5V/10.8A (210W)
-
Colour
-
White
-
DC Output Cable
-
14AWG, 1.5m
-
Resolution
-
960 x 540 (4 Unit Controllers Needed for FHD)
-
Interface
-
LVDS In, RJ45 (4ea) Out
-
Maximum Transmission Length
-
100m
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
273 × 186.8 × 37 mm
-
Weight
-
1.5kg
-
Power Consumption
-
20W
-
Accessories
-
Power Cord, LVDS MCX Cable, ESG, Regulation Book, Warranty Card
-
Video
-
DP: 3,840 x 2,160 @30Hz
HDMI: 3,840 x 2,160 @30Hz
DVI-D: 1,920 x 1,080 @60Hz
-
Input
-
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS232C, RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (for Installation), USB 3.0
-
Output
-
LVDS, DP, RS232C, RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
293 x 40.1 x 193.3 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
1.6kg
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Light Sensor
-
Yes
-
Source Selection
-
HDMI, DVI-D, DP
-
TPC
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption
-
17W
-
CMS S/W
-
Yes
-
Accessories
-
Power Cord, IR & Bright Sensor, 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation Book, Warranty Card
Colour Transparent LED Film