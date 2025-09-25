We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 27-inch 4th Gen. OLED 280Hz QHD Gaming Monitor│27GX700A with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Unveiling the LG's Brightest* 4th Gen OLED
Introducing LG’s first gaming monitor powered by 4th Gen OLED with revolutionary Primary RGB Tandem technology—reaching up to 1500 nits of peak brightness for visibly clearer gameplay. In fast-paced or sunlit in-game scenes, enhanced APL and reduced ABL help maintain consistent luminance without dimming critical visuals. UL Verified Perfect Black and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, this next-gen OLED delivers the contrast and clarity gamers need to react faster, see more, and stay immersed in every frame.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*As of August 2025, among all LG models using WOLED prior to 4th Gen. OLED, 27GX700A offers the highest brightness.
Next-Gen OLED Brilliance
Powered by 4th Gen Primary RGB Tandem OLED, the 27GX700A delivers brighter visuals with less power than the previous 3rd Gen OLEDs—reaching up to 1500 nits of peak brightness. Its advanced 4-stack RGB structure produces deeper contrast, sharper detail, and stunning colour precision. Experience clearer shadows, deep immersion, and visual consistency in every frame—built for serious gaming.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
UL-verified Perfect visual experience, consistent in both low and bright light
Perfect black
Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you.
Perfect colour & 100% colour fidelity
Perfect Colour and 100% Colour Fidelity deliver accurate colour expression even under varying lighting conditions, from low light to bright ambient environments.
Perfect reproduction
UL-verified Perfect Reproduction delivers that actual game content is faithfully rendered on screen, maintaining intended colour and detail in both dark and bright environments. Unlike static image-based metrics, this certification reflects real-world content reproduction accuracy.
Deeper Detail with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500
Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.) colour gamut, the monitor provides that colours are displayed with realistic detail, as close to the original intent as possible.
A heavily armored warrior stands in a dark, rocky cavern wielding a glowing, fiery sword. In front of the warrior, a massive torrent of molten lava pours down from the cave ceiling, casting a bright, intense orange light across the scene. The contrast between the darkness of the cave and the blazing fire emphasizes the game's dramatic and cinematic visual style.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Advanced eye comfort technologies by five UL verifications
Featuring AGLR(Anti-glare and low reflection), LG WOLED’s advanced eye comfort technologies minimize frustrating reflections and keep your eyes comfortable, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—limiting harmful blue light exposure and preventing distractions from flickering lights—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.
*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.
*LG WOLED have been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051, Eyesafe 3.0 CPF60 - V745354, Eyesafe 3.0 RPF40 - V275741
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
Protecting OLED via On-Screen Display
Through On-Screen Display, you can adjust OLED brightness and enable protection settings to prevent afterimages or burn-in, allowing you to enjoy superior OLED picture quality for longer. Plus, gamers can also easily customize their gaming setup for optimal performance.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
How to use On-Screen Display
Enjoy seamless access to your favorite features as you dive into gaming or searching! Let’s find the joystick located in the center of your monitor. Press the joystick button to bring up main menu of the gaming GUI.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.
Lightning speed
Our UltraGear™ OLED monitor delivers unmatched power with a 280Hz refresh rate, offering ultra-smooth visuals and crisp, ghost-free gameplay that gives you a competitive edge.
LG UltraGear gaming monitor displaying a high-speed Formula 1 car racing forward with a dynamic motion blur effect. The number '280Hz' is prominently overlaid, highlighting the monitor’s ultra-fast refresh rate. The monitor is shown from a side angle, emphasizing its performance and speed-oriented design.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming
The ultra-fast 0.03 response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '0.03ms Reponse Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Certified with a widely adopted technology
Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor provides tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
*Headsets sold separately.
Smarter Control, Seamless Switching by LG Switch
With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual 27GX700A product specifications.
*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.
Compact and sleek
Experience our hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless clean design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, height, and pivot. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Feature
- 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) OLED display
- VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500
- OLED with 280Hz refresh rate
- 0.03ms (GtG) response time
- NVIDIA<sup>®</sup> G-SYNC<sup>®</sup> Compatible / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
- Hexagon lighting design with space-saving L stand
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
2025
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
335cd/m²
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99.5% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
Panel Type
OLED
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2292 x 0.2292 mm
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
280
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Size [cm]
67.32
Size [Inch]
26.5
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
Auto Input Switch
Yes
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
Color Weakness
Yes
Crosshair
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
FPS Counter
Yes
HDR 10
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
Reader Mode
Yes
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
User Defined Key
Yes
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR True Black 500
VRR
Yes
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
Yes
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver3.0)
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.2kg
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
820x183x532
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
605.2x351.0x45.3
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
605.2x579.3x249.1(Up) / 605.2x469.3x249.1(Down)
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.8kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.0kg
ACCESSORY
Display Port
Yes
HDMI
Yes(ver 2.1)
USB A to B
Yes
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)