About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UltraGear™ 27-inch 4th Gen. OLED 280Hz QHD Gaming Monitor│27GX700A with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500
Contact Us

LG UltraGear™ 27-inch 4th Gen. OLED 280Hz QHD Gaming Monitor│27GX700A with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500

Share This Content.

You Can Share The Items You Like With Your Friends

LG UltraGear™ 27-inch 4th Gen. OLED 280Hz QHD Gaming Monitor│27GX700A with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500

27GX700A-B
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
rear view with lights off
rear view with lights on
rear perspective view
rear perspective view
side view
side view of a tilted monitor
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
top view
+30 degree swivel monitor top view
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of ports
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
rear view with lights off
rear view with lights on
rear perspective view
rear perspective view
side view
side view of a tilted monitor
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
top view
+30 degree swivel monitor top view
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of ports

Key Features

  • 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) OLED display
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500
  • OLED with 280Hz refresh rate
  • 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
  • Hexagon lighting design with space-saving L stand
More
UltraGear™ OLED GX7 Logo image.

UltraGear™ OLED GX7 Logo image.



Our First 4th Gen. OLED gaming
monitor with True Black 500

Front image of the UltraGear™ OLED 27GX700A gaming monitor.

Front image of the UltraGear™ OLED 27GX700A gaming monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG’s Brightest OLED and Perfect Visual Experience with verified Perfect Black, Perfect Colour, 100% Colour Fidelity, and Perfect Reproduction. Additional key features include VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, DCI-P3 99.5%, and ultra-fast 280Hz refresh rate with 0.03ms (GtG) response time.
The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Unveiling the LG's Brightest* 4th Gen OLED

Introducing LG’s first gaming monitor powered by 4th Gen OLED with revolutionary Primary RGB Tandem technology—reaching up to 1500 nits of peak brightness for visibly clearer gameplay. In fast-paced or sunlit in-game scenes, enhanced APL and reduced ABL help maintain consistent luminance without dimming critical visuals. UL Verified Perfect Black and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, this next-gen OLED delivers the contrast and clarity gamers need to react faster, see more, and stay immersed in every frame.

A high-end gaming monitor displays a dramatic fantasy game scene featuring a cloaked warrior standing before a snowy mountain range. The monitor is set on a sleek desk in a high-rise apartment with a city skyline at sunset in the background. Surrounding the monitor are speakers, a keyboard, headset, clock, and small action figures, showcasing an immersive and stylish gaming setup.

A high-end gaming monitor displays a dramatic fantasy game scene featuring a cloaked warrior standing before a snowy mountain range. The monitor is set on a sleek desk in a high-rise apartment with a city skyline at sunset in the background. Surrounding the monitor are speakers, a keyboard, headset, clock, and small action figures, showcasing an immersive and stylish gaming setup.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*As of August 2025, among all LG models using WOLED prior to 4th Gen. OLED, 27GX700A offers the highest brightness.

Next-Gen OLED Brilliance

Powered by 4th Gen Primary RGB Tandem OLED, the 27GX700A delivers brighter visuals with less power than the previous 3rd Gen OLEDs—reaching up to 1500 nits of peak brightness. Its advanced 4-stack RGB structure produces deeper contrast, sharper detail, and stunning colour precision. Experience clearer shadows, deep immersion, and visual consistency in every frame—built for serious gaming.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

UL-verified Perfect visual experience, consistent in both low and bright light

Perfect black

Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you.

Perfect colour & 100% colour fidelity

Perfect Colour and 100% Colour Fidelity deliver accurate colour expression even under varying lighting conditions, from low light to bright ambient environments. 

Perfect reproduction

UL-verified Perfect Reproduction delivers that actual game content is faithfully rendered on screen, maintaining intended colour and detail in both dark and bright environments. Unlike static image-based metrics, this certification reflects real-world content reproduction accuracy.

Three certification labels highlighting LG OLED's performance: UL verified black levels below 0.24 nit up to 500 lux, UL verified color consistency over 99% up to 500 lux, and Intertek certification for 100% color fidelity up to 500 lux based on 125 color patterns.

Three certification labels highlighting LG OLED's performance: UL verified black levels below 0.24 nit up to 500 lux, UL verified color consistency over 99% up to 500 lux, and Intertek certification for 100% color fidelity up to 500 lux based on 125 color patterns.

Side-by-side comparison of non-WOLED and 4th Gen. WOLED display quality, showing enhanced brightness, color, and clarity on the right side using 4th Gen. WOLED technology. The monitor sits on a desk with a game controller, keyboard, and headset.

Deeper Detail with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500

Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.) colour gamut, the monitor provides that colours are displayed with realistic detail, as close to the original intent as possible.

A heavily armored warrior stands in a dark, rocky cavern wielding a glowing, fiery sword. In front of the warrior, a massive torrent of molten lava pours down from the cave ceiling, casting a bright, intense orange light across the scene. The contrast between the darkness of the cave and the blazing fire emphasizes the game's dramatic and cinematic visual style.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Advanced eye comfort technologies by five UL verifications

Featuring AGLR(Anti-glare and low reflection), LG WOLED’s advanced eye comfort technologies minimize frustrating reflections and keep your eyes comfortable, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—limiting harmful blue light exposure and preventing distractions from flickering lights—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.

A futuristic desktop gaming setup with a large monitor displaying a sci-fi armored character. The desk features a controller, speakers, mechanical keyboard, and action figures. Multiple UL and Eyesafe certifications for flicker-free, glare-free, low blue light, and eye safety are shown at the bottom of the image.

*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.

*LG WOLED have been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051, Eyesafe 3.0 CPF60 - V745354, Eyesafe 3.0 RPF40 - V275741

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Protecting OLED via On-Screen Display

Through On-Screen Display, you can adjust OLED brightness and enable protection settings to prevent afterimages or burn-in, allowing you to enjoy superior OLED picture quality for longer. Plus, gamers can also easily customize their gaming setup for optimal performance.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

How to use On-Screen Display

Enjoy seamless access to your favorite features as you dive into gaming or searching! Let’s find the joystick located in the center of your monitor. Press the joystick button to bring up main menu of the gaming GUI.

Brightness

Peak Brightness

OLED Screen Move

Dual-Mode

GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of OLED Screen Move.
GUI setting image of Dual-Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of OLED Screen Move.
GUI setting image of Dual-Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.

Brightness

GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

Peak Brightness

GUI setting image of OLED Screen Move.

OLED Screen Move

GUI setting image of Dual-Mode.

Dual-Mode

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.

The word 'SPEED' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

The word 'SPEED' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Lightning speed

Our UltraGear™ OLED monitor delivers unmatched power with a 280Hz refresh rate, offering ultra-smooth visuals and crisp, ghost-free gameplay that gives you a competitive edge.

LG UltraGear gaming monitor displaying a high-speed Formula 1 car racing forward with a dynamic motion blur effect. The number '280Hz' is prominently overlaid, highlighting the monitor’s ultra-fast refresh rate. The monitor is shown from a side angle, emphasizing its performance and speed-oriented design.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming

The ultra-fast 0.03 response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '0.03ms Reponse Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

The word 'TECHNOLOGY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

The word 'TECHNOLOGY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Certified with a widely adopted technology

Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor provides tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.

4-pole headphone out

Plugin for immersive
sound effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone:X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Smarter Control, Seamless Switching by LG Switch

With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.

A futuristic desktop gaming setup with a large monitor displaying a sci-fi armored character. The desk features a controller, speakers, mechanical keyboard, and action figures. Multiple UL and Eyesafe certifications for flicker-free, glare-free, low blue light, and eye safety are shown at the bottom of the image.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual 27GX700A product specifications.

*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.

Compact and sleek

Experience our hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless clean design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, height, and pivot. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

 -30° ~ 30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5° ~ 15°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

110mm

Pivot icon.

Pivot

Counterclockwise

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 27gx700a gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 27gx700a gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.

HDMI icon.

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

Displayport icon.

DisplayPort1.4 x1

with DSC

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Key Feature

  • 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) OLED display
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500
  • OLED with 280Hz refresh rate
  • 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • NVIDIA<sup>®</sup> G-SYNC<sup>®</sup> Compatible / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
  • Hexagon lighting design with space-saving L stand
Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2025

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    300cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    335cd/m²

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99.5% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2292 x 0.2292 mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    280

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Size [cm]

    67.32

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    Yes

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • User Defined Key

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR True Black 500

  • VRR

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    Yes(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes(1ea/ver3.0)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.2kg

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    820x183x532

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    605.2x351.0x45.3

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    605.2x579.3x249.1(Up) / 605.2x469.3x249.1(Down)

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.8kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9.0kg

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes(ver 2.1)

  • USB A to B

    Yes

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.