LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery
All Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
HD(1280x720)4)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)1)
-
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
-
100,000:1
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
30 dB(A)↓
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.
-
28 dB(A)↓
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
25 dB(A)↓
-
Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)
-
80% ↑
-
Projection Lens - Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
-
Fixed
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
-
25" ~ 100"
-
Projection Image - Standard / 100" (lens to wall)
-
40""@1.4m
100""@3.3m
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
-
1.5
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
-
Light source - Type
-
RGB LED
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
-
30,000 Hrs
-
OSD Language
-
Korean/English/L-Spanish/Brazilian Portuguese/Spanish/French/German/Italian/Polish/Portuguese/Russian/Turkish/Slovenian/Bulgarian/Croatian/Hungarian/Czech/Romania/Dutch/Japanese/Indonesian/Arabic/Chinese Simplified/Canadian France/Slovak
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./16:9/Cinema Zoom
-
Sound - Output
-
1W mono
-
Sound - Dolby Surround Audio
-
Yes
-
Battery - Running time
-
Up to 2 hours
-
Battery - Capacity
-
18.7W (2600mAh x2)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
129 x 129 x 39
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
540g
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
42W
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter 48W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
-
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5)
-
HDMI
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
1 (USB2.0)
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
Non Smart
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Wired Mirroring (Cable/adapter required, sold separately)5) - Thru USB Type-C Adapter7)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Wired Mirroring (Cable/adapter required, sold separately)5) - Thru Apple Digital AV Adapter8)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Wired Mirroring (Cable/adapter required, sold separately)5) - Thru Slimport Adapter9)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
Yes
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes (Min/Mid/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)
-
Yes (Auto Power Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
Yes
-
Processor
-
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Yes (Vertical)
-
Auto Keystone
-
Yes (Vertical)
-
Colour Temperature Adjustment
-
Yes
-
Store Mode
-
Yes
-
Image Flip
-
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Cabinet Colour
-
White
-
Local Key
-
Tact Key
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
-
Yes
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Cable - Adaptor
-
1
-
Cable - Power cord
-
1
-
Remote control (Battery included) - Normal
-
Yes
-
Conformances (Regulation)
-
CE/CB, FCC, VCCI, JATE, Chinese
