箱體式 Thin Client (non OS)
各種界面
各種界面
所有規格
INFO
-
Product name
雲端電腦
-
Year
2020
STANDARD
-
RoHS
支援
FEATURES
-
OverClocking
不支援
-
AMD FreeSync™
不支援
-
Auto Brightness
不支援
-
Auto Input Switch
不支援
-
Black Stabilizer
不支援
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
不支援
-
Color Weakness
不支援
-
Crosshair
不支援
-
Dolby Vision™
不支援
-
Dynamic Action Sync
不支援
-
Flicker Safe
不支援
-
FPS Counter
不支援
-
HDR 10
不支援
-
HDR Effect
不支援
-
HW Calibration
不支援
-
Mini-LED Technology
不支援
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
不支援
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
不支援
-
PBP
不支援
-
PIP
不支援
-
Reader Mode
不支援
-
RGB LED Lighting
不支援
-
Smart Energy Saving
不支援
-
Super Resolution+
不支援
-
User Defined Key
不支援
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
不支援
-
VRR
不支援
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
不支援
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
不支援
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
不支援
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
不支援
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
不支援
ACCESSORY
-
DVI-D
不支援
-
Display Port
不支援
-
HDMI
不支援
-
Thunderbolt
不支援
-
USB-C
不支援
CONNECTIVITY
-
Thunderbolt
不支援
-
Audio In
不支援
-
Built-in KVM
不支援
-
Daisy Chain
不支援
-
DisplayPort
支援 (Out 2 組)
-
DP Version
1.2
-
DVI-D
不支援
-
D-Sub
不支援
-
HDMI
不支援
-
Headphone out
不支援
-
Line out
不支援
-
Mic In
不支援
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
不支援
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB-C
支援 (Out 1 組)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
支援
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
N/A
SOUND
-
Rich Bass
不支援
-
DTS HP:X
不支援
-
Maxx Audio
支援
-
Speaker
1.2W x 1
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
1.2W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 1.2W
-
Type
外部電源（變壓器)
MECHANICAL
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
0.82
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
260 x 164 x 101
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
199 x 137 x 35
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
1.685
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
0.8