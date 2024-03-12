We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG.com 網頁無障礙功能
創造人人平等的數碼環境
我們相信，縱使存在生理或環境條件的限制，人人都有權利方便地使用我們的網站。為維持 LG.com 網頁無障礙標準，我們特地制定了 LWCAG（《LG.com 網頁無障礙標準政策》），並持續監察網頁無障礙功能方面的問題。