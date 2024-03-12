About Cookies on This Site

Accessibility Help Banner

LG.com 網頁無障礙功能

創造人人平等的數碼環境

我們相信，縱使存在生理或環境條件的限制，人人都有權利方便地使用我們的網站。為維持 LG.com 網頁無障礙標準，我們特地制定了 LWCAG（《LG.com 網頁無障礙標準政策》），並持續監察網頁無障礙功能方面的問題。

無障礙協助

本指南將介紹如何使用 Windows、網頁瀏覽器或 LG.COM 提供的無障礙功能，從而協助用戶更輕鬆地使用 LG.COM。如果您使用的不是滑鼠，而是鍵盤或其他輔助技術，請選擇「鍵盤控制」標籤。如果您視力不佳，請選擇「視力障礙」標籤。如果您聽力不佳，請選擇「聽力障礙」標籤。

在本節中，您可以了解如何：

使用跳過導航

進入 LG.com 後，點擊鍵盤上的 Tab 鍵。畫面上會出現一個連結，上面寫着「跳到內容」。點擊 Enter 鍵直接進入主要內容。

在 LG.com 上點擊鍵盤上的 Tab 兩次。畫面上會出現一個「跳至無障礙協助」的連結。點擊 Enter 鍵直接前往無障礙使用說明。

使用日期選擇器

在支援頁面上，當焦點集中在有日曆圖示的輸入方塊時，日曆就會出現。按下鍵盤上的箭頭鍵，即可在日曆中來回移動。

如果要移至上個月或下個月，請點擊向上翻頁或向下翻頁鍵。

您也可以直接使用數字鍵輸入日期，而不使用日曆層。

選擇產品送貨日期時，當您點擊「日曆」按鈕，日曆就會出現。您可以使用「上個月」和「下個月」按鈕，切換至上個月或下個月。

使用滑動工具

點擊 T​​ab 鍵來將焦點設定到滑動工具，然後使用箭頭鍵設定滑動工具的值。

使用螢幕閱讀器程式（JAWS 或 NVDA）時，點擊 Tab 鍵將焦點設定到滑動工具，然後使用 Alt + 箭頭鍵來設定滑動工具的值。

提示訊息彈出時轉移焦點

如果您採取操作（譬如按下「登入」按鈕）後發生錯誤，您會聽到提示訊息，而焦點不會轉移至提示上。您可以使用 Shift+tab 鍵，返回之前的輸入欄位。

如果您將焦點集中在發生錯誤的輸入欄位，便可以閱讀錯誤訊息。

登入無時間限制

當您在註冊時輸入電郵地址，系統將開始為時 10 分鐘的驗證倒數。但您可隨時使用驗證碼輸入欄位旁的「延長驗證時間」按鈕。按下「延長驗證時間」按鈕後，驗證時間將延長 10 分鐘。

在本節中，您可以了解如何：

放大功能

LG.com 致力確保即使螢幕放大 400% 至 1280*1024 解像度，亦不會導致任何資料缺失。

Microsoft Edge（最新）

  1. 如果您使用的是 Microsoft Edge，請點選瀏覽器右上角的「…」。

  2. 從選項清單中，點擊「縮放」。您將看到展開的側面選單。

  3. 選擇預先定義的縮放程度，或點擊「自訂」並輸入縮放值來設定縮放程度。

Microsoft Edge 亦允許使用鍵盤快捷鍵來更改文字大小：

  • 按 Ctrl 和 + 來放大
  • 按 Ctrl 和 - 來縮小
  • 按 Ctrl 和 0 重新回到預設值

Firefox（最新）

如果您正使用 Firefox，請點選其右上角的「☰」。

在清單「縮放」區域中，點擊「-」或「+」來縮小或放大。

您也可以點擊右側的「↕」或「F11」按鈕來切換到全螢幕。

Firefox 還允許使用鍵盤快速鍵來更改文字大小：

  • 按 Ctrl 和 + 來放大
  • 按 Ctrl 和 - 來縮小
  • 按 Ctrl 和 0 重新回到預設值

Chrome（最新）

如果您使用的是 Chrome，請點選瀏覽器右上角的「⁝」。

在清單「縮放」區域中，點擊「-」或「+」來縮小或放大。

您也可以按下右側的「□」或「F11」按鈕來切換到全螢幕。

Chrome 亦允許使用鍵盤快捷鍵更改文字大小：

  • 按 Ctrl 和 + 來放大
  • 按 Ctrl 和 - 來縮小
  • 按 Ctrl 和 0 重新回到預設值

使用放大鏡（Windows 內建的放大功能）

在控制面板中選擇「輕鬆存取」。

選擇「輕鬆存取中心」。

選擇「啟動放大鏡」選單來啟動放大鏡。

使用放大鏡時可使用以下鍵盤快速鍵。

  • 點擊 Windows 鍵和 + 來放大。
  • 點擊 Ctrl、Alt 和 R 來調整大小。
  • 點擊 Windows 鍵和 - 來縮小。
  • 點擊 Ctrl、Alt 和 D 切換到「停駐」模式。
  • 點擊 Ctrl、Alt 和空白鍵以全螢幕模式來預覽桌面。
  • 點擊 Ctrl、Alt 和 I 來反轉放大視窗中的顏色。
  • 點擊 Ctrl、Alt 和箭頭鍵來轉換到「鏡頭」模式。
  • 點擊 Ctrl、Alt 和箭頭鍵將焦點朝所選方向移動。
  • 點擊 Ctrl、Alt 和 R 來調整大小。
  • 點擊 Windows 鍵和 Esc 來關閉放大鏡模式。

更改背景和文字顏色

如果您在使用 Microsoft Edge、Firefox 或 Chrome，變更背景顏色時需要安裝外掛程式或擴展程式。此處提供許多可用的無障礙插件：

Microsoft Edge Add-ons Firefox Add-ons Chrome Extensions

在本節中，您可以了解如何：

調整系統音量

picture

在控制面板中選擇「硬體和聲音」。

picture

選擇「聲音」下的「調整系統音量」。

picture

調整右側面板上的「主音量」滑動工具以匹配所需的音效。

無障礙協助

LG 致力為客戶提供易於使用的產品。請參閱下面的功能列表，以幫助視力、聽力受損或靈活性較低的使用者。

在本節中，您可以了解如何：

視覺功能

字體大小調整

picture

在「設定」中選擇「無障礙功能」。

picture

在「無障礙功能」中選擇「提升可視度」。

picture

在「增強能見度」中選擇「字體大小和樣式」

picture

調整字體大小。

觸摸縮放

picture

在「設定」中選擇「無障礙功能」。

在「無障礙功能」中選擇「增強視力」。

在「增強視力」中選擇「放大」。

picture

開啟「放大快捷鍵」選項。

TalkBack

picture

在「設定」中選擇「無障礙功能」。

在「無障礙功能」中選擇「Talk Back」。

picture

開啟「Talk Back」選項。

picture

選取您想要的「Talk Back」詳細設定選項。

螢幕色彩調整

picture

在「設定」中選擇「無障礙功能」。

在「無障礙功能」中選擇「提升可視度」。

在「提升可視度」中選擇「色彩調整」。

picture

開啟「色彩調整」選項。

選取您要變更的色彩選項。

聽力功能

字幕

picture

在「設定」中選擇「無障礙功能」

在「無障礙功能」中選擇「增強聽力」。

picture

在「無障礙功能」中選擇「字幕偏好」。

picture

在「字幕偏好」中選擇「字幕大小和樣式」。

picture

選取「文字大小」、「字幕樣式」。

閃光提示

picture

在「設定」中選擇「無障礙功能」。

在「無障礙功能」中選擇「進階設定」。

在「進階設定」中選擇「閃光通知」。

picture

開啟「閃光通知」中的「相機閃光通知」選項。

單聲道音訊

picture

在「設定」中選擇「無障礙功能」。

在「無障礙功能」中選擇「增強聽力」。

picture

開啟「增強聽力」中的「單聲道音訊」選項。

運動與認知功能

觸摸助手

picture

在「設定」中選擇「無障礙功能」。

在「無障礙功能」中選擇「互動和靈活性」。

picture

開啟「互動和靈活性」中的「助手選單」選項。

picture

選取右側浮動的按鈕。

picture

選取您想執行的操作之按鈕。

在本節中，您可以了解如何：

視覺功能

字體大小調整

picture

在「設定」中選擇「無障礙功能」。

picture

在「無障礙功能」中選擇「顯示和文字大小」。

picture

在「顯示和文字大小」中選擇「較大的文字」。

picture

調整字體大小

縮放

picture

在「設定」中選擇「無障礙功能」。

在「無障礙功能」中選擇「縮放」。

picture

選擇縮放方法和縮放範圍。

畫外音

picture

在「設定」中選擇「無障礙功能」。

在「無障礙功能」中選擇「畫外音」。

picture

調整「語速」。

聽力功能

字幕

picture

在「設定」中選擇「無障礙功能」。

在「輔助使用」中選擇「字幕」。

picture

在「字幕」中選擇「樣式」。

picture

選取您想要的選項。

閃光提示

picture

在「設定」中選擇「無障礙功能」。

在「無障礙功能」中選擇「音訊/視訊」。

在「音訊/視訊」中選擇「LED 閃光燈警報」。

picture

選取您想要的選項。

單聲道音訊

picture

在「設定」中選擇「無障礙功能」。

在「無障礙功能」中選擇「音訊/視訊」。

在「音訊/視訊」中選擇「單聲道音頻」。

運動與認知功能

觸摸助手

picture

在「設定」中選擇「無障礙功能」。

在「無障礙功能」中選擇「觸摸」。

picture

在「觸摸」中選擇「調節觸摸」。

picture

選取您想要的設定。

Accessibility-Help Hero Banner

關懷社群，連繫眾人

透過卓越的數碼體驗，我們呈現以人為本的創新技術，讓每個人都綻放笑容。

關懷社群，連繫眾人 了解更多