About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
STYLER 衣物護理機
WashTower™ 一體式洗衣乾衣機
前置式洗衣機
頂揭式洗衣機
洗衣乾衣機
乾衣機

了解更多 LG Styler 衣物護理機的資訊

LG Styler衣物護理機利用 TrueSteam™ 蒸氣技術，乾衣烘衣同時殺菌、除去衣物上的細菌和過敏原，減少衣服異味及摺痕，從此令衣物護理變得方便和易掌握。除了Styler衣物護理機外，您亦可以瀏覽其他 LG 生活家電，包括雪櫃、洗衣機、抽濕機、空氣清新機和吸塵機等，為您帶來前所未有的美好生活體驗。

了解更多