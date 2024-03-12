We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
了解更多 LG Styler 衣物護理機的資訊
LG Styler衣物護理機利用 TrueSteam™ 蒸氣技術，乾衣烘衣同時殺菌、除去衣物上的細菌和過敏原，減少衣服異味及摺痕，從此令衣物護理變得方便和易掌握。除了Styler衣物護理機外，您亦可以瀏覽其他 LG 生活家電，包括雪櫃、洗衣機、抽濕機、空氣清新機和吸塵機等，為您帶來前所未有的美好生活體驗。