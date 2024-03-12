We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 為您精選
什麼原因讓 LG 電視更好?
智能化體驗
探索更多娛樂
音效完美配對
了解更多 LG 全部電視
& Soundbar的資訊
無論您在觀看什麼內容，LG 最新電視系列都能提供最佳體驗。65 吋影院級螢幕配合超薄設計，加上 Dolby Vision 技術，能透過引人入勝的亮度及 立體音效，為您帶來真正身臨其境的體驗。