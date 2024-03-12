About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TONE Free 耳機
運動耳機

有位女士正在觸控耳上的 LG TONE Free

LG TONE Free T90

全球首部 Dolby Atmos
真無線藍牙耳機

體驗 Dolby Head TrackingTM ，享受完全沉浸式的空間音效。

全球首部 Dolby Atmos<br>真無線藍牙耳機 了解更多 全球首部 Dolby Atmos<br>真無線藍牙耳機 立即購買

有位女士正在觸控耳上的 LG TONE Free

至臻音效 貼合生活

有位女士正在觸控耳上的 LG TONE Free

舒適貼合  隨您躍動

舒適貼合  隨您躍動 了解更多

有位女士正在觸控耳上的 LG TONE Free

煥新一身的
音樂享受

配備強化版主動式降噪(ANC)功能、Meridian 音效、UVnano 紫外線殺滅 99.9% 細菌及人體工學設計，更貼合耳形。

完美音效

有位女士正在使用 LG TONE Free 聽音樂

LG TONE Free T90

全球首部
Dolby Atmos
真無線藍牙耳機

體驗 Dolby Head TrackingTM ，享受完全沉浸式的空間音效。

全球首部<br>Dolby Atmos<br>真無線藍牙耳機 了解更多 全球首部<br>Dolby Atmos<br>真無線藍牙耳機 立即購買
這張圖片顯示 Dolby Atmos Head Tracking

Dolby Head TrackingTM

聲隨形動

有位男士正在使用 LG TONE Free 聽音樂

高貼服度

提升聲音和舒適度

LG TONE Free 開啟 UV Nano 的圖片。

UVnano

殺滅細菌達 99.9%

這張圖片顯示 LG TrueSteam™ QuadWash™

LG TONE Free fit TF7

全新運動耳機

防水防汗，無懼塵垢

全新運動耳機 了解更多 全新運動耳機 立即購買
圖片顯示 LG TONE Free 無縫貼耳

舒適穩固

讓耳機隨您躍動

圖片顯示具有防水效果的 LG TONE Free UTF8。

防水防塵 (IP67)

助您在灰塵、汗水及潮濕環境中持續播放

圖片顯示開啟 UV Nano 的 LG TONE Free。

UVnano

殺滅高達 99.9% 的細菌

小貼士

參考資訊及建議，助您成就美好生活。

圖片顯示開啟 TONEFree 應用程式的智能手機

下載 TONE Free 應用程式

GOOGLE PLAY
Meet the New LG TONE Free

了解全新 LG
TONE Free 系列

了解更多
Looking for a Waterproof Sports Earbuds?

還在尋找防水運動耳機？

了解更多

了解更多 LG 真無線藍牙耳機的資訊

無線耳機應該能讓您舒適地佩戴一整天。 立即體驗高舒適度加上優質音效及強化版降噪，帶來的聲音體驗。

立即查看 LG 無線耳機系列