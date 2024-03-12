We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
提供產品購買指南、實用小貼士，讓您更了解並充分利用您的 LG 產品
如何高效使用冷氣機
設定冷氣機的理想溫度
為什麼應選用
變頻冷氣機？
了解更多 LG 冷氣機的資訊
LG 冷氣機只需按一下按鈕，即可冷卻一個或多個房間。 專為您的生活方式而設計，即使在外面極度炎熱的情況下也能保持涼爽舒適。 LG 冷氣機配備強大動力同技術，確保你全年都可以享受適宜嘅溫度。