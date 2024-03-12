We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
什麼原因讓 LG 電視更好?
智能化體驗
探索更多娛樂
音效完美配對
了解更多 LG Objet Collection - Easel的資訊
透過這系列的LG Object電視和生活畫面，改變你的室內風格。獨特的簡易畫架設計讓你的電視變成一件藝術品，改變了你的空間。Easel TV的前所未見的設計創造了一種藝術氛圍，成為你生活的一個引人注目的陳述作品。