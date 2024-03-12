About Cookies on This Site

什麼原因讓 LG 電視更好?

The UI on the TV screen is displayed.

智能化體驗

A TV with a game screen turned on is placed in a dark indoor space.

探索更多娛樂

The TV screen is shown in close-up, and there are horses running on the tv screen.

音效完美配對

了解更多

了解更多 LG Objet Collection - Easel的資訊

透過這系列的LG Object電視和生活畫面，改變你的室內風格。獨特的簡易畫架設計讓你的電視變成一件藝術品，改變了你的空間。Easel TV的前所未見的設計創造了一種藝術氛圍，成為你生活的一個引人注目的陳述作品。

