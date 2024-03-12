We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
了解更多 LG AeroFurniture 空氣清新茶几的資訊
LG 的多功能空氣清新機，將茶几、空氣清新機合二為一，設計實用美觀又時尚大方。適合小空間擺放，充分善用每吋地方，讓您隨時呼吸新鮮空氣。LG PuriCare™ 360˚ HEPA 濾網可移除高達 99.9% 經空氣傳播的細菌及超微吸灰塵，全方位淨化空氣。低噪音科技配合內置氣氛燈，讓您樂享每一刻。LG AeroFurniture 空氣清新茶几，讓您的生活更健康繽紛。