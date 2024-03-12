We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
了解更多 LG 吸塵機的資訊
LG 吸塵機有多種款色可供選擇，滿足你不同的清潔需要。LG 各款吸塵機產品不但吸力強勁，操作簡單，除具備一般的除塵功能外，亦能夠有效地全面清理塵蟎，為家居帶來更潔淨衛生的環境，讓你享受更高質素及健康的生活。