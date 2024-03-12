We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
了解更多 LG 投影機的資訊
LG 家用投影機讓你於高達 300 吋的螢幕體驗出色的 4K 超高清畫面，無論是邀請朋友一起觀看電視節目，或宅在家中玩遊戲，LG 投影機都能給你影院般的觀賞體驗。繼續瀏覽集尖端技術與時尚外觀於一體的 LG 科技產品，讓 LG 和你攜手打造美好生活。