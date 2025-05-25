About Cookies on This Site

LG Streaming Week 重點 甚麼是 webOS？ 主頁與應用程式 遊戲與生活

一個紅色方框，上面寫著「LG Streaming Week」字樣。

LG Streaming Week

取得訂閱折扣優惠或免費試用

5 月 19 日至 6 月 30 日

 

把握 LG Streaming Week 獨家限時優惠，立即開啟您的訂閱計劃，更可享官網 2025 全新 OLED 電視驚喜禮遇！

取得訂閱折扣優惠或免費試用 官網驚喜禮遇

享受獨家訂閱優惠

開啟 LG Streaming Week 應用程式，探索多項精彩限時優惠。LG Streaming Week 為全新及現有 LG 電視用戶提供多種訂閱折扣優惠。

 

除此之外，LG 官網更可享驚喜禮遇，購買指定型號的 2025 全新 OLED 電視，並完成指定條件，即送 CineBeam Q 投影機 或 31.5 吋智能顯示器。詳情請參閱優惠頁面

LG webOS 主畫面上顯示一個紅色方框，上面寫著「LG Streaming Week」字樣

*優惠只適用於 2019 至 2025 推出之 4K 和 8K 智能電視、StanbyME、StanbyME Go 以及 UHD 和 WQHD 智能顯示器型號。

獲取限時優惠

在支援 webOS 的裝置上安裝 LG Streaming Week 應用程式，

即可探索並啟用優惠。

Apple TV

首三個月，每月只需 HK$ 18

Viu

「Viu 升級會員 Lite」免費試用  30 日

STAGE+

STAGE+ 免費試用 3 個月

STINGRAY KARAOKE

一個月免費試用

MUBI

免費試用 3 個月

Baby Shark World

Baby Shark World 一個月試用通行證

如何兌換優惠

紅色方框中的 LG 標誌，右上方顯示數字「1」

步驟 1

在電視上開啟 LG Streaming Week 應用程式。

紅色方框內的應用程式圖標，右上方顯示數字「2」

步驟 2

連接您的帳戶，並查看訂閱優惠。

紅色方框內的 LG 電視和遙控器，右上方顯示數字「3」

步驟 3

選擇訂閱，並透過 LG 電視享受影視內容。

顯示有 OLED 填充圖像的 LG 電視

在 LG 電視上探索豐富的影視內容

在 LG 電視上探索豐富的影視內容 了解更多

*提供的影視內容、應用程式和優惠或因應服務、產品和地區而有所不同。

**由於優惠券數量有限，優惠或會提早結束。

 

*Apple TV: 優惠期至 2025 年 7 月 7 日。適用於 2018 至 2025 年推出之 LG 4K、8K 智能電視型號，StanbyME、StanbyME GO 及 StanbyME 2 型號上的「Apple TV」應用程式。只限所在地區的新用户及合資格的重新訂閱用户。收費計劃將按你所在地區的月費自動續期，直至用户取消訂閱為止。須受條款約束。

 

*Baby Shark World：優惠期至 2025 年 6 月 30 日。此優惠適用於 webOS 4.5–25 版本的 LG Streaming Week 應用程式。一個月免費試用通行證僅限於推廣期間獲得優惠碼的用家使用，且只可使用一次。計劃將按您所在地區的每月標準價格自動續期，直至取消訂閱為止。受條款及細則約束。

 

*MUBI：優惠期至 2025 年 6 月 30 日。此優惠適用於 2019 - 2025 年推出之所有 LG 型號。只限新用戶及重新訂閱用户。優惠期結束後，計劃將按照您所在地區的每月價格續訂。受條款約束。

 

*STAGE+：此優惠適用於每月訂閱。首 3 個月免費。3 個月後將收取月費。可以隨時透過設定取消訂閱。

 

*STINGRAY KARAOKE：訂閱後，您將獲得一個月的免費試用。試用期結束後，除非您在續訂日期前取消訂閱，否則訂閱將按標準價格自動續期。您可以隨時取消訂閱。受條款及細則約束。

 

*Viu: 參加 LG Streaming Week 即可免費試用「Viu 升級會員 Lite 服務」1 個月 。優惠期為 2025 年 5 月 19 日至 2025 年 6 月 30 日，立即試用！