LG AI 家電標誌與漸變色 AI 文字置於黑色背景上

認識 LG 電器
中的 AI Core-Tech 技術

動畫效果的 LG AI 標誌與紅色和紫色的漸變色線條交織，在黑色背景上形成類似心形的無限形狀。
從紅色到紫色調的漸變色文字「AI to the Core」置於黑色背景上

LG 自 1998 年以來久經考驗的 Core-Tech 工程技術，現已進化為 AI Core-Tech 技術，將機械精確度與人為的敏感度相結合，體現了 LG「Affectionate Intelligence」的願景。

一系列 LG 家電，包括雪櫃、洗衣機、乾衣機和廚房電器，展示在黑暗舞台上，舞台地面呈現電路板圖案。

一系列 LG 家電，包括雪櫃、洗衣機、乾衣機和廚房電器，展示在黑暗舞台上，舞台地面呈現電路板圖案。

*產品可能因地區而異。圖片和影片僅供參考。詳情請參閱官方產品頁面。

久經考驗的傳統

數十年的工程專業知識，打造持久超卓性能。

安心無憂

旨在簡化各種任務並簡化你的日常生活。

迎接未來

專為配合最新動態和生活模式而打造。

LG AI 電器，
推動家居演變

每一次簡單的操作背後，LG AI Core-Tech 技術將數十年的專業知識轉化為貼心的行動，在整個家居中學習、適應並回應你的需求

LG AI Core-Tech 晶片透過耀眼的電路線條展現智能數據處理，象徵著 LG AI 電器如何在整個家居中學習、適應和達致最佳性能。

LG AI 洗衣機，包括前置式洗衣機和乾衣機展示在紫色數碼電路背景上
LG AI 洗衣機
LG AI 廚房電器，包括雪櫃、洗碗機和焗爐，顯示在紫色數碼電路背景上
LG AI 廚房電器

