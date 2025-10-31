We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
認識 LG 電器
中的 AI Core-Tech 技術
LG 自 1998 年以來久經考驗的 Core-Tech 工程技術，現已進化為 AI Core-Tech 技術，將機械精確度與人為的敏感度相結合，體現了 LG「Affectionate Intelligence」的願景。
*產品可能因地區而異。圖片和影片僅供參考。詳情請參閱官方產品頁面。
LG AI 電器，
推動家居演變
每一次簡單的操作背後，LG AI Core-Tech 技術將數十年的專業知識轉化為貼心的行動，在整個家居中學習、適應並回應你的需求
