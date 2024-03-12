We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 為您精選
什麼原因讓 LG 電視更好?
智能化體驗
探索更多娛樂
音效完美配對
LG OLED 電視
連續 11 年銷售第一的 OLED 品牌創新技術研發的 LG OLED 電視，體驗 4K OLED 電視的優秀畫質