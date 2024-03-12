We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
了解更多 LG 智能顯示器的資訊
LG 智能顯示器配備 webOS 智能電視，讓用家方便搜尋和觀賞自己喜歡的內容；同時內置立體聲揚聲器，以逼真的立體聲欣賞電影或投入遊戲世界，讓您擁有震撼人心的視聽感受。繼續瀏覽集尖端技術與時尚外觀於一身的 LG 科技產品，讓 LG 和你攜手打造舒適美好的居家生活。