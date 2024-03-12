We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 實驗室實用小貼士
參考資訊及建議，助您成就美好生活。
下載 TONE Free 應用程式
了解全新 LG
TONE Free 系列
還在尋找防水運動耳機？
了解更多 LG 無線運動耳機
LG 運動耳機適合任何種類的運動。堅固、防汗、防塵的設計，以及無論身處何方都能保持聯繫的藍牙連接，讓您安心鍛鍊。