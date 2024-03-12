We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
為什麼選擇Lifestyle Screens？
- LG OLED Easel
- LG OLED Posé
- LG OLED Flex
- LG StanbyME
畫架式設計
令室內設計煥然一新
橫向顯示模式和全螢幕模式
體驗兩種全新視角
OLED evo
強大效能 驚艷畫質
全方位設計
任何角度 任意空間
多功能機背
另一種方式彰顯格調
自發光 OLED evo
Lights up the room
柔性顯示屏
1 個螢幕 20 種弧度
0.1 毫秒反應速度
飛速暢玩 減少延遲
度身打造
您專屬的遊戲基地
步進娛樂世界
內置多個串流服務
隨心隨意 輕鬆移動
旋轉、左右轉動、上下傾斜
無線設計
探索無限可能
什麼原因讓 LG 電視更好?
智能化體驗
探索更多娛樂
音效完美配對
了解更多 LG Lifestyle Screens的資訊
無論您的品味如何，LG Lifestyle Screens 都能融入您的生活。