Objet Collection - Easel
Objet Collection - Posé
Flex
StanbyME
StanbyME Go

LG StanbyME Go 被放於後院，右側朝前，正顯示主屏幕。

自在隨心

EASEL 掛在深藍色牆壁上，並以全視螢幕模式顯示米色建築結構。右側是畫架上一幅以 45 度角呈現的藍色畫作。「10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV」徽章亦顯示在圖片中。

不只是電視 - 更是藝術

EASEL 掛在深藍色牆壁上，並以全視螢幕模式顯示米色建築結構。右側是畫架上一幅以 45 度角呈現的藍色畫作。「10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV」徽章亦顯示在圖片中。

體驗生活的全新面向

四台 LG OLED Flex 電視以 45 度角並排放置。每台電視都呈現不同程度的曲率。兩台電視展示正面，畫面上正在播放賽車遊戲，另外兩台電視展示別面，畫面顯示融合燈光效果。

流麗彎曲

1 個螢幕 20 種弧度

An image of LG OLED evo G3 on the wall of a modern and quirky New York City apartment with a romantic night scene playing on the screen. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

Always stands by me 

為什麼選擇Lifestyle Screens？

EASEL in Line View leaning against a wall with decorative molding. It sits next to a painting on the wall and behind an intricately designed rug. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

LG OLED Easel

不只是電視 - 更是藝術

EASEL seen from the side as it sits flush with the wall, blending in with the living room interior.

畫架式設計

令室內設計煥然一新

An image of two LG OLED Easel TVs against a navy blue wall. One is in Line View, showing the time and weather information. The other is in Full View, with artwork displayed on screen.

橫向顯示模式和全螢幕模式

體驗兩種全新視角

EASEL in Full View displaying a whale underneath the water while sunlight shines from above. The picture goes beyond the TV, demonstrating its immersive picture.

OLED evo

強大效能 驚艷畫質

LG OLED Posé

體驗生活的全新面向

Posé in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen.

全方位設計

任何角度　任意空間

Posé seen from the back with nature magazines placed on the media shelf in a plant-themed living room.

多功能機背

另一種方式彰顯格調

Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.

自發光 OLED evo

Lights up the room

LG OLED Flex

流麗彎度

EASEL seen from the side as it sits flush with the wall, blending in with the living room interior.

柔性顯示屏

1 個螢幕　20 種弧度

An image of two LG OLED Easel TVs against a navy blue wall. One is in Line View, showing the time and weather information. The other is in Full View, with artwork displayed on screen.

0.1 毫秒反應速度

飛速暢玩　減少延遲

EASEL in Full View displaying a whale underneath the water while sunlight shines from above. The picture goes beyond the TV, demonstrating its immersive picture.

度身打造

您專屬的遊戲基地

Always stands by me 

Posé in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen.

步進娛樂世界

內置多個串流服務

Posé seen from the back with nature magazines placed on the media shelf in a plant-themed living room.

隨心隨意　輕鬆移動

旋轉、左右轉動、上下傾斜

Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.

無線設計

探索無限可能

什麼原因讓 LG 電視更好?

The UI on the TV screen is displayed.

智能化體驗

了解更多
A TV with a game screen turned on is placed in a dark indoor space.

探索更多娛樂

了解更多
The TV screen is shown in close-up, and there are horses running on the tv screen.

音效完美配對

了解更多

了解更多 LG Lifestyle Screens的資訊

無論您的品味如何，LG Lifestyle Screens 都能融入您的生活。

瀏覽 LG 的Lifestyle Screens系列