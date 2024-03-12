We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
了解更多 LG WashTower™ 一體式洗衣乾衣機的資訊
LG WashTower™ 一體式洗衣乾衣機採用創新全觸控中央控制面板，利用人工智慧選擇最佳洗衣程序。更有蒸汽洗衣殺菌功能，可去除 99.9% 塵螨及過敏原。TurboWash™360° 快速清洗，全面潔淨，同時溫柔呵護衣物。配合雙迴轉變頻壓縮機的低溫除濕式乾衣，更能呵護衣物。優雅現代的設計遇上最先進的洗衣乾衣技術，重新定智能洗衣機，打開洗衣乾衣新紀元。