空氣清新茶几
360˚ 空氣淨化
全方位淨化空氣
氣氛燈
情境燈光 點亮每一個瞬間
無線充電
放於檯面即可充電
了解更多 LG PuriCare™ 空氣護理的資訊
LG PuriCare™ 空氣清新機全年無間斷為您提供清新空氣，備有先進過濾系統，可以消除異味、致敏原和細菌，同時具備優美簡約外型；抽濕機從抽濕到乾衣，到空氣清新模式均照顧周到。探索空氣清新機和抽濕機，為生活尋找最適合家電。