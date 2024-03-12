About Cookies on This Site

空氣清新機
抽濕機
AeroTower 空氣淨化風扇
AeroFurniture 空氣清新茶几

11.24_LG_AeroTower_Banner_1600x600

Learn More

空氣清新茶几

A Practical Table to Match Your Lifestyle

實用又不失品味

實用又不失品味 了解更多 實用又不失品味 立即購買
A 3D graphic image showing air being filtered with the product's filter part detached.

360˚ 空氣淨化

全方位淨化空氣

The mood light at the bottom of the cover of the Aero Furniture is on.

氣氛燈

情境燈光　點亮每一個瞬間

A smartphone is being charged on top of a wireless charger on an Aero Furniture.

無線充電

放於檯面即可充電

了解更多 LG PuriCare™ 空氣護理的資訊

LG PuriCare™ 空氣清新機全年無間斷為您提供清新空氣，備有先進過濾系統，可以消除異味、致敏原和細菌，同時具備優美簡約外型；抽濕機從抽濕到乾衣，到空氣清新模式均照顧周到。探索空氣清新機和抽濕機，為生活尋找最適合家電。

瀏覽 LG 的PuriCare™ 空氣護理系列