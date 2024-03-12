We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
什麼原因讓 LG 電視更好?
智能化體驗
探索更多娛樂
音效完美配對
了解更多 LG 8K 電視的資訊
LG 8K 電視系列運用 OLED 自發光像素及 NanoCell 納米粒子技術呈獻最高水準的「Real 8K」解像度，體驗極致影畫享受。