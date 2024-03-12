About Cookies on This Site

重點 甚麼是 webOS？ 主頁與應用程式 遊戲與生活 推廣優惠

由專輯組成的網格佈局，Apple Music 疊層在上面，而 LG OLED 和 Dolby Atmos 則在下面。

3 個月免費體驗 Apple Music 

無廣告打擾盡情享受超過一億首歌曲，更可透過支援 Dolby Atmos 的空間音訊，讓動聽歌聲將你包圍。

3 個月免費體驗 Apple Music  了解更多

甚麼是 webOS？

LG 電視的個人化設定、進階操控，讓您輕鬆使用。

了解更多

您最愛的電視節目正等著你

讓人興奮的串流平台和電視應用程式盡在 LG 電視。

了解更多

滿足生活各方面的應用程式

直接在 LG 電視上體驗遊戲、學習、健身和購物。

了解更多