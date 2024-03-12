About Cookies on This Site

塑造專屬電視體驗

支援 My Profile、AI Picture Wizard、AI Concierge、AI Chatbot、AI Magic Remote 以及 Quick Card，為您度身訂造專屬體驗。

*支援的功能列表和應用程式或因地區而有所差異，並且在發佈後或有所不同。

**關鍵字詞建議將根據應用程式及時間而有所差異。

***AI Concierge、 AI Chatbot 和 AI Voice recognition 僅能在母語可以支援 NLP 的地區提供。

****模擬螢幕影像。

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS 被評為最佳智能電視操作系統

了解更多

webOS

AVForums Editor's Choice Awards

在內置智能電視系統方面，LG 再度名列前茅

了解更多

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

iF DESIGN AWARD「得獎者」

了解更多

webOS 標誌懸浮在黑色背景的中央，下方空間以紅色、橙色和黃色的標誌顏色照亮。標誌下方顯示「webOS Re:New Program」字眼。

webOS Re:New 計劃

連續五年為您更新電視

即使增加方便的新功能和技術，表現持久恆新。

五個不同顏色的長方形向上交錯排列，每個長方形都標有年份，包括「webOS 24」至「webOS 28」。長方形之間有指向上的箭咀，標示為「Upgrade 1」到「Upgrade 4」。

透過 webOS Re:New 計劃，將為用戶在 5 年內提供 4 次 webOS 升級，保證提供共 5 個版本 (包括購買時的現行版本)。

*webOS Re:New 計劃將於 5 年內為您提供共 4 次的 webOS 升級。升級門檻包括全球發佈的新產品。第一次 webOS 升級將於購買日起兩年後進行。

**功能或會有所更改，某些功能、應用程式和服務更新或因應型號而有所差異。

***升級適用於 2022 年推出的型號，包括所有 OLED 和 8K QNED 型唬，以及在 2023 年之後推出的 UHD、NanoCell、QNED 和 OLED 型號。

My Profile

專屬於您的空間

My Profile 讓您輕鬆為每位家庭成員建立個人帳戶。各自有自己的個人首頁，包含個人化的影視內容推薦。

*模擬螢幕影像。

**因應不同地區及網絡連接，顯示內容可能有所減少或限制。

***主頁最多只可建立並顯示 10 個賬戶。

Quick Card

快速跳至心宜內容

點擊一下，Quick Card 助您立即找到想要的內容，無論是遊戲中心、最喜愛的播放清單，還是家居辦公功能。

*模擬螢幕影像。

**支援的功能、功能列表和應用程式或因地區而有所差異，並且在發佈後或有所不同。

體育中心

球迷專屬空間

體育中心主頁包含所有您最喜愛的體育賽事，在螢幕上同時提供實時賽事、比賽精華、聯賽積分表等內容，讓您深入了解賽事動態。

Sports Alert 提示功能

不再錯過任何入球

為您最愛的球隊設定 Sports Alert 提示功能，即時取得有關即將開場的比賽提醒、入球提示和最終比分等資訊。

Sports Mode

入球傳球，銳利清晰

切換到 Sports Mode 以享受專為體育而設的畫面，亮度、對比度、聲效全部恰到好處，讓您盡情享受賽事的流暢動作。

*模擬螢幕影像。

**服務和支援的聯賽或因應地區而有所差異。

***需要連接互聯網。

****Sports Alert 提示功能只適用於已透過「My Team」登記的球隊和球員。

Multi View 功能

擴大您的視野，增添您的樂趣

當一個螢幕也不夠用時，將其分成 2 至 4 個畫面吧。將電視用作電腦的雙顯示器，或在網絡上搜尋時增加更多視窗畫面，並以畫中畫 (PiP) 方式觀看。

*模擬螢幕影像。

**兩個畫面套用相同影音設定。

***對 2 螢幕 / 4 螢幕分割模式的支援因應型號和地區而有所差異。 (3 螢幕和 4 螢幕分割模式僅適用於 M4 和 G4 系列。)

AI Picture Wizard

按您口味 定制畫質設定

只需挑選您心愛的圖片，AI Picture Wizard 會從 8,500 萬個可能中，選擇最適合您口味的畫質設定，

並保存到您的帳戶之中。

*AI Picture Wizard 適用於 OLED M4、OLED G4、OLED C4、OLED CS4、OLED B4、QNED99、QNED90、QNED89、QNED85 和 86NANO80。

Always Ready 功能

您的助手隨時準備為您服務

即使電視已關機，您亦可以詢問各種資料，包括時間、天氣、Sports Alert 提示功能及 Google 日曆更新。您的助手隨時準備為您提供協助。

*模擬螢幕影像。

**LG OLED M4、G4、C4、CS4、B4、QNED99、QNED90、QNED89、QNED85 和 86NANO80 提供 Always Ready 功能。

LG Magic Remote，中間設有圓形按鈕，按鈕周圍發出粉紅色霓虹燈光，以突出按鈕。遙控器發出粉紅色的訊號燈，而且 LG Magic Remote上有一個粉紅色的對話泡泡。

AI Magic Remote

魔法盡在掌握之中

擺脫舊式按鈕的束縛。LG Magic Remote 可透過點擊、滾動，解鎖 LG 電視的智能功能，或通過 AI 語音識別，讓您以語音切換頻道或是取得推薦影視內容。

*即使是相同的型號，Magic Remote 的支援和功能亦可能因應地區和支援的語言而有所不同。

**需要連接互聯網。

***AI Voice recognition 僅能在母語可以支援 NLP 的地區提供。

LG 電視顯示一個女人和一隻狗在廣闊的田野中的影像。在螢幕底部，粉紫色圓圈圖形旁邊顯示「Recommend new keywords every time you press the mic button on the remote control」的文字。粉紅色條顯示以下關鍵字：「Movies with dogs」、「Dog Show」、「Documentary」、「Relaxation」、「Animal animation」。在 LG 電視前面，LG Magic Remote 指向電視，咪高峰按鈕周圍有霓虹紫色同心圓。在遙控器旁邊，顯示手指按下按鈕的圖形，以及「Short press」的文字。

AI Concierge

您的心水內容隨時就緒

AI Concierge 透過您的搜尋記錄來了解您，並推薦相關影視內容和關鍵字，包括「For you」、「Recommended」、「Trending now」和「Tips」。

*AI Concierge 中的「For you」僅能在母語可以支援 NLP 的地區提供。

**關鍵字詞建議將根據應用程式及時間而有所差異。

並排顯示的 LG 電視前後對比圖片。使用前的螢幕上有一張深色的圖片，以及 AI Help Desk 的彈出式視窗。用戶在對話中寫下「Screen is dark」。回覆寫著「Hello, it seems there is an issue with the screen. I'll resolve it quickly. By optimizing the screen settings, you can watch on a brighter and clearer screen.」 用戶點擊「Optimize」按鈕。使用後的螢幕上的圖片較為明亮清晰。AI Help Desk 對話彈出式視窗表示：「Optimizing the Screen Settings. Picture mode = vivid. Energy saving = max. Reduce blue light = on. Setting optimization is complete.」

無障礙功能

AI Chatbot
讓更多人能輕鬆使用電視

LG 電視適合所有人使用，內置 AI Chatbot 的智能輔助功能，及輕鬆控制所有無障礙功能設定的快速取用選單。

*模擬螢幕影像。

**服務或因應地區而有所不同。

***需要連接互聯網。

****AI 聊天機械人僅在支援本地語言自然語言處理的國家/地區提供。

Before and After images of an LG TV are displayed side by side. The Before screen has a dark picture with a popup for the AI Help Desk. The user writes in the chat, "Screen is dark." The reply says, "Hello, it seems there is an issue with the screen. I'll resolve it quickly. By optimizing the screen settings, you can watch on a brighter and clearer screen." The user clicks on the Optimize button. The After screen has a brighter and clearer picture. The AI Help Desk chat popup says, "Optimizing the Screen Settings. Picture mode = vivid. Energy saving = max. Reduce blue light = on. Setting optimization is complete."

Home Hub

一站式控制您的智能家電

Home Hub 可讓您從電視流暢控制智能生態系統，包括手機、Soundbar 和 IoT 裝置，

例如智能照明系統、暖氣、通風和冷氣機等。

*LG 支援「Matter」Wi-Fi 裝置。「Matter」支援的服務和功能或因連接的裝置而有所差異。ThinQ 和 Matter 的初始連接應通過 ThinQ 應用程序進行。

**只有配備 α9 AI 處理器和 α11 AI 處理器的電視支援無需遙控器的免提語音功能。功能或因應產品和地區而有所不同。

客廳牆上安裝了一部 LG 電視，上面顯示一隻獅子和幼獅。一名男子坐在前景中，手裡拿著一部智能手機，上面顯示著同樣的獅子影像。智能手機上方顯示三條霓虹紅色弧型條的圖形，指向電視。

流動裝置連接

將應用程式畫面直接傳送到電視上

透過內置的 Apple AirPlay 和 Chromecast，您可以在 LG 電視螢幕上輕鬆查看 iPhone 或 Android 裝置上的內容。

*模擬螢幕影像。

**Apple、Apple 標誌、Apple TV、AirPlay 及 HomeKit 為 Apple Inc. 於美國及其他地區註冊的商標。

***AirPlay 2、HomeKit 及 Chromecast Built-in 的支援或因應不同地區而有所差異。

****LG 支援「Matter」Wi-Fi 裝置。「Matter」支援的服務和功能或因連接的裝置而有所差異。ThinQ 和 Matter 的初始連接應通過 ThinQ 應用程序進行。

LG OLED evo C4 電視、evo G4 和 B4 在帶有微妙色彩漩渦的黑色背景下排成一行。圖片上有「World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years」徽章。 免責聲明如下：資料來源：Omdia，2013 - 2023 年裝置發貨量。結果並不代表 LG Electronics 的認可。任何因信任此調查結果而產生的風險均由第三方自行承擔。瀏覽 https://www.omdia.com/ 以了解更多詳情。」

全新 LG OLED

11 年過去，依然領先

11 年過去，依然領先 了解更多