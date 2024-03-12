We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
了解更多 LG 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機的資訊
讓您和您的家人呼吸乾淨，舒適的空氣。以創新的 LG 空氣淨化器和抽濕機讓您的居所可以常年享受健康，清新的空氣。抽濕機的特點：- 世界銷量第一的除濕機品牌為7連冠歐睿信息諮詢通過認證- 多重保護過濾器，細菌過濾器和 Plasmaster 離子，為您的摯愛淨化空氣。- 變頻式抽濕功能快速除濕，低噪音，低能源消耗，以低溫烘乾空氣。乾鞋Y型管，可瞬間烘乾一雙鞋。衣櫥抽濕吸管：輕鬆插入到壁櫥和抽屜，讓您的衣物和物品保持乾燥和清潔。離子空氣淨化器的特點：過濾：先進的技術，如雙重保護過濾器，過濾過敏，煙霧和氣味過濾和 HEPA 過濾器提供了強大的過濾，有效淨化室內空氣的有害物質。滅菌：Plasmaster 負離子捕捉和有效地去除空氣中病毒和細菌。方便：LG 離子空氣淨化器易用方便，如智能指示和低待機功耗等。LG Aircare 解決方案讓您的生活更美好。* 以上或不適用於所有型號。