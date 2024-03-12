About Cookies on This Site

了解更多 LG 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機的資訊

讓您和您的家人呼吸乾淨，舒適的空氣。以創新的 LG 空氣淨化器和抽濕機讓您的居所可以常年享受健康，清新的空氣。抽濕機的特點：- 世界銷量第一的除濕機品牌為7連冠歐睿信息諮詢通過認證- 多重保護過濾器，細菌過濾器和 Plasmaster 離子，為您的摯愛淨化空氣。- 變頻式抽濕功能快速除濕，低噪音，低能源消耗，以低溫烘乾空氣。乾鞋Y型管，可瞬間烘乾一雙鞋。衣櫥抽濕吸管：輕鬆插入到壁櫥和抽屜，讓您的衣物和物品保持乾燥和清潔。離子空氣淨化器的特點：過濾：先進的技術，如雙重保護過濾器，過濾過敏，煙霧和氣味過濾和 HEPA 過濾器提供了強大的過濾，有效淨化室內空氣的有害物質。滅菌：Plasmaster 負離子捕捉和有效地去除空氣中病毒和細菌。方便：LG 離子空氣淨化器易用方便，如智能指示和低待機功耗等。LG Aircare 解決方案讓您的生活更美好。* 以上或不適用於所有型號。

