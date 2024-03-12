We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
什麼原因讓 LG 電視更好?
智能化體驗
探索更多娛樂
音效完美配對
了解更多 LG Flex的資訊
沉浸在LG OLED Flex曲線遊戲電視中，將你的頭腦投入遊戲中。感受鮮明、清晰的視覺效果，體驗快速的更新率，這將在最重要的時候給予你競爭優勢。瀏覽4K顯示器、OLED、超寬屏和曲面螢幕電視，將你的遊戲提升到一個全新的水平。