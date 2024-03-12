We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
了解更多 LG 下置式冷凍型雙門雪櫃的資訊
LG下置式冷凍型雙門雪櫃充足的儲存空間，智能功能和醒目造型。下置式冷凍型雙門/三門雪櫃: 雪櫃於上而冰箱於下的設計。雪櫃處於眼睛的水平，更方便您提取及儲存食物。您不僅有不同外型及儲存量的雪櫃選擇，更可選擇有不同最新功能的雪櫃，如 LG 獨有直線變頻壓縮機技術，可提供最佳的冷卻效果，運行效率和可靠性。瀏覽 LG 智能雪櫃和我們所有的創新家電產品，包括我們的洗衣機，乾衣機，空氣護理系主列，看看我們是如何使您的生活更美好。* 以上或不適用於所有型號。