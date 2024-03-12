We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
進一步了解 LG我們的 UltraWide 顯示器
無論您是在創建內容、處理工作、觀看電影還是玩遊戲，我們的 UltraWide 顯示器系列都能讓您沉浸在整個畫面中。21:9 超闊顯示屏採用最先進的弧型設計和清晰解像度，可在廣角範圍展示準確色彩，體驗精彩日常。